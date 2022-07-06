Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    TCS   INE467B01029

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.

(TCS)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:23 2022-07-06 am EDT
3246.65 INR   +0.94%
Tata Consultancy Services : TCS Launches ESG Integration Solution on AWS to Accelerate Sustainable Investing

07/06/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Tata Consultancy Services' ESG Integration Solution on AWS Provides Investment Managers with Access to Quantifiable, Standardized Data to Measure the Impact of ESG Actions and Make Better Decisions

NEW YORK | MUMBAI, July 06, 2022: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) has launched its ESG Integration Solution on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) platform to help financial institutions more easily and accurately measure the impact of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors in their investment analysis. Consisting of a cloud-native ESG data ingestion platform and custom ESG scoring model, the solution is integrated with AWS Data Exchange and allows more transparency and flexibility to align investment portfolios with ESG criteria and measure them against quantifiable and standardized sustainability benchmarks.

Despite the rising interest in incorporating non-financial factors, such as greenhouse gas emissions, into investment evaluation, a study found that 66% of asset managers reported data as an impediment to ESG integration. Often, financial institutions face a costly and resource- and time-intensive process-sourcing and standardizing siloed data from a variety of third parties and proprietary measurements to be able to analyze the value of ESG factors.

TCS' ESG Integration Solution enables investment managers to procure non-financial data quickly and easily from leading data sources-including ESG data providers on the AWS Data Exchange-and set and track key performance criteria unique to their needs and evolving regulatory requirements. The solution leverages the AWS analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning services and helps uncover new insights at sectoral, regional, and corporate levels, allowing users to create a portfolio of strong ESG performers. Offered as a microservice, asset managers can access the latest versions of the ESG datasets and scale it up or down to meet demand with no additional infrastructure management.

"Progressive financial managers increasingly use environmental, social and governance factors to identify risk, monitor performance, and create differentiated investment propositions," said K Krithivasan, Business Group Head, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, TCS. "Cloud can act as a driver for sustainability. By providing an integrated 360-degree vision of the ESG performance of companies and insight into the real-world impact of investments in terms of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, asset managers are afforded the transparency today and flexibility tomorrow to adapt to future changes to create differentiated investment products, services and customer experiences."

Celent called out the TCS ESG Integration Solution's differentiated abilities to sanitize data from leading data providers, provide much-needed transparency across the ESG data ratings process, and create a 360-degree view of the ESG performance of investments.

TCS is an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner and Managed Cloud Services Provider with the AWS Financial Services Competency. TCS' AWS Business Unit is a full-stack, multidisciplinary group that offers enterprise customers end-to-end services and solutions around cloud migration, application and data modernization, managed services, and industry-specific innovation leveraging AWS. TCS is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, AWS Public Sector Partner, AWS Solution Provider Partner and AWS Public Sector Solution Provider. TCS' large pool of AWS cloud-ready professionals leverage their domain knowledge and AWS technology building blocks to create transformational solutions contextualised to specific industry sub-verticals.

To learn more about the TCS ESG Integration Solution, visit https://www.tcs.com/sustainable-finance-esg-integration-solution or read the AWS Partner Network Blog.

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 592,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $25.7 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit www.tcs.com

Disclaimer

TCS - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 06:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
