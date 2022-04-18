Log in
    TCS   INE467B01029

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.

Tata Consultancy Services : TCS Launches Risk-Based Monitoring Solution that Transforms Clinical Operational Analytics and Enhances Study Quality

04/18/2022 | 01:54am EDT
Tata Consultancy Services Solution, Part of TCS ADD™ Analytics and Insights, Uses Machine Learning and AI to Remotely Monitor Study and Site Risks, and Improves Study Efficacy

MUMBAI, April 18, 2022: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) has launched an agile and intuitive risk-based monitoring solution for clinical trials, that enables intelligent decision making, increased compliance and improves study efficacy.

Part of the TCS ADD™ suite, the new risk-based monitoring solution enables biopharmaceutical and Contract Research Organizations (CROs) to identify study and site risks through advanced statistical algorithms and drive intelligent data driven decisions. The data science led risk-based monitoring solution precisely predicts outcomes pertaining to site workload and risks, thereby enabling stakeholders to lay out proactive monitoring strategies.

The risk-based monitoring solution comprises:

  • Intelligent risk management that facilitates automated triggers for outliers with advanced analytics and visualizations.
  • AI/ML based predictive analytics with leading indicators of site monitoring workload analytics.
  • 40+ operational metrics across study, site, subject, data management and budget management categories, providing a holistic performance view across site, country, region, study, program, compound and therapeutic area.
  • A one-click communication module that provides a unified and collated list of pending activities, and system generated intelligent actions across all source systems; driving greater engagement and collaboration.

The novel and intuitive Risk Based Monitoring solution provides insights into missing data, improving data quality and consistency, and enabling early identification of trends and outliers. Sponsors and CROs are expected to realize up to 30% efficiency gain in site monitoring through the solution. In addition, automation speeds up the process, reduces site workload, improves overall compliance, and contributes to product speed-to-market.

"With COVID 19 critically impacting site visits, life sciences industries realized the value of remote Risk Based Monitoring solutions that empower sponsors to monitor trials centrally, assess the risks and track corrective actions to enhance study quality,"said Debashis Ghosh, Business Group Head, Life Sciences Healthcare, and Public Services, TCS."With our deep domain knowledge of the life sciences industry, we are continually expanding the capabilities of our modern and open TCS ADD platform to include data science, artificial intelligence and machine learning led clinical operational analytics solutions that transform the drug development value chain, deliver greater value for our customers and achieve faster compliance."

About TCS ADD™ Platforms

TCS ADD™ provides a suite of modern and open drug development platform for life sciences that enables digital ecosystems, simplifies data complexity and provides faster access to new and effective drugs for patients in need. The platform is powered by our proprietary cognitive intelligence engine, data driven smart analytics and Internet of Things (IoT) that makes clinical trials more agile and safe. TCS ADD leverages the best of cloud architecture and personalized user experience design in compliance with quality guidelines and privacy regulations.

To know more about the TCS ADD Life Sciences platforms, please visit https://www.tcs.com/tcs-add or write to us at add.platform@tcs.com

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 592,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $25.7 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit www.tcs.com.

TCS media contacts

Asia Pacific

Email: wenjian.lin@tcs.com

Phone: +65 9695 9948

Australia and New Zealand

Email: Kelly.ryan@tcs.com

Phone: +61 422 989 682

Canada

Email: tia.thomas@tcs.com

Phone: +1 647 790 7602

Europe

Email: joost.galema@tcs.com

Phone: +31 615 903387

India

Email: vanshika.sood@tcs.com

Phone: +91 22 67789098

Email: saxena.kritika@tcs.com

Phone: +91 22 6778 9999

Middle East & Africa

Email: s.hasneen@tcs.com

Phone: +00971567471988

Japan

Email: douglas.foote@tcs.com

Phone: +81 80 2115 0989

Latin America

Email: alma.leal@tcs.com

Phone: +521 55 2095 6098

UK

Email: peter.devery@tcs.com

Phone: +44 20 3155 2421

USA

Email: james.sciales@tcs.com

Phone: +1 917 981 7651

Disclaimer

TCS - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 05:53:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
