TCS AI WisdomNext™ platform provides unique capabilities to compare GenAI models and tools across cloud services in a single unified interface allowing clients to accelerate AI adoption at scale

It also offers ready-to-deploy business solution blueprints with built-in guardrails, making it simpler for large organizations to adopt GenAI solutions quickly

MUMBAI, June 07, 2024: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, has launched TCS AI WisdomNext™, a platform that aggregates multiple Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) services into a single interface and enables organizations to rapidly adopt next-gen technologies at scale, lower costs and within regulatory frameworks. The industry-leading platform is designed to remove barriers for customers to develop and launch business solutions, allowing for real-time experimentation across vendor, internal, and open-source LLM models.

AI and GenAI have far-reaching applications across the value chain for businesses. However, solution designers around the world find it difficult to select, experiment and decide on the right foundational models to use. Foundational models are constantly evolving, and each model offers different capabilities in terms of mode of usage, cost, and effectiveness. TCS' AI for Business Study, a comprehensive survey on the impact of AI on businesses, found that while business executives are generally positive about the impact of AI, they are less certain about the path to transformation. TCS AI WisdomNext helps businesses choose the right models and simplify the design of new business solutions using GenAI tools. It also enables businesses to reuse pre-existing components to accelerate the design.

Siva Ganesan, Head, AI.Cloud Unit, TCS, said, "TCS AI WisdomNext helps our customers take advantage of GenAI to unlock the full potential of their data, drive greater business innovation and efficiency, and gain a competitive edge. Customers appreciate the newly launched platform's ability to help navigate a diverse and quickly evolving AI marketplace and rapidly compose 'art-of-the-possible' solutions. We are solving business problems and helping our customers redefine what it means to harness the power of GenAI. The rapid adoption of GenAI and experiencing what it means in terms of business outcomes is something our customers find very exciting."

In the initial testing phase, TCS has already leveraged this powerful tool for many of its largest customers to create value for them and build prototypes. Examples include fast-tracking sales for an outdoor advertising company in the US, with real-time inventory availability and quote generation with maps Integration; enhancing productivity and efficiency across the application migration and modernization lifecycle for a leading American insurance provider; and enhancing customer experience through a smart mortgage-assistant for a leading bank in the UK.

Scott Kessler, Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer, Northeast Shared Services, said, "GenAI presents us with the chance to elevate the value of our knowledge capital across multiple dimensions. Through access to the TCS AI WisdomNext™ platform, we can amplify our enterprise knowledge, orchestrating a seamless integration of data and insights to enhance the efficiency, innovation, and customer-centric focus of our grocery organization, thereby incrementing value at every turn."

TCS AI WisdomNext is an integrated enterprise AI orchestration platform with features including:

Preconfigured industry solution blueprints

Intelligent 'evaluator bots', which enable organizations to compare available GenAI models and related technology stack choices, helping them to make more informed decisions

Scenarios to optimize GenAI running costs using the platform's native intelligence

Centralized governance with in-built guardrails to ensure compliance with local regulations and best practices

Seamless portability feature across cloud platforms and GenAI ecosystems

Build hyper-personalized experiences, paving the way for higher customer satisfaction.

R "Ray" Wang, CEO and Principal Analyst at Constellation Research, said, "Customers seek an innovative GenAI platform that has a powerful combination of prefabricated industry blueprints, cutting-edge technologies, and orchestration capability to help businesses succeed in their future adoption strategies and innovation on GenAI. The service providers that thoughtfully make investments in GenAI and help clients transform, navigate, and experience the world of GenAI with security and ethical guardrails at its core will be the technology partners that customers will trust to deliver on the promises of GenAI. These AI-first technology partners can deliver on what customers seek - a new multi-model, multi-modal and multi-cloud platform."

The AI.Cloud unit brings together TCS' capabilities in cloud computing and artificial intelligence to cater to the contemporary needs of customers. The comprehensive portfolio of GenAI services and solutions includes consulting and advisory, solution design and prototyping, large language model training and fine-tuning, guardrail agent design, project delivery, and ongoing maintenance as well as a responsible AI framework to help enterprises navigate the ethical and safe uses of AI. With over 300,000 associates trained on the foundational skills of AI/ ML, including GenAI, TCS is also set to build one of the largest AI-ready workforces in the world. TCS AI WisdomNext is available to customers now. For more information, please visit https://on.tcs.com/TCS-AI-WisdomNext