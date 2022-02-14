Tata Consultancy Services : TCS Named a Large Player in Now Tech Report for Adobe Services

Tata Consultancy Services Leverages its Design, Content, Marketing, and Commerce Capabilities to Create Personalized, Seamless, and Engaging Digital Experiences

NEW YORK | MUMBAI, February 14, 2022: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) has been named a large player in Forrester's Now Tech: Global Adobe Implementation Services, Q1 2022 and a midsize player in Now Tech: Adobe Implementation Services in Asia Pacific, Q1 2022.

The global report cites that TCS' most significant geographic presence globally by revenue is in North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific, and its vertical market focus is on the banking, retail, telecommunications, and media and entertainment industries.

According to the APAC report, TCS' most significant geographic presence is in Australia and New Zealand, India, and Southeast Asia, and its vertical market focus is on the banking, telecommunications, media and entertainment, and travel and hospitality industries.

"TCS helps enterprises design end-to-end digital experiences to enhance customer engagement, improve customer loyalty and accelerate business growth.We are pleased to be named a large player in the Now Tech: Global Adobe Implementation Services, Q1 2022 report, which we believe reflects our strategy, scale and depth of expertise in Adobe platforms, and ability to help customers achieve their vision," said Baskaran Natarajan, Head, TCS Interactive-Adobe Business Unit.

TCS' digital experience consulting and design services include customer strategy, experience design, marketing, commerce services, analytics, product development, and technology services. These services cover critical areas such as business model design, branding/rebranding strategies, product and service designs, content studios and experiential learning, omnichannel CX, predictive customer analytics, and CX assurance services.

TCS' consulting-led approach and contextual knowledge helps clients identify business needs and orchestrate the appropriate set of services to deliver its digital experience, marketing, and commerce objectives. TCS applies its design, content, marketing, and commerce capabilities to create personalized, seamless, and engaging digital experiences, branding solutions, and digital ecosystems using Adobe Experience Cloud, Adobe Document Cloud and Adobe Creative Cloud.

TCS has invested in setting up state-of-the-art co-innovation centers including five TCS Pace Ports™ across the world, design studios, design research and innovation labs and distributed Agile engineering centers to transform digital experiences. Leveraging these capabilities, TCS helps clients envision, design, build, deploy, and manage digital customer experiences.

TCS is a Platinum-level Adobe Solution Partner with over 2,000 credentials across Adobe solutions, and offers comprehensive solutions across the entire Adobe Experience Cloud. Its growing pool of certified consultants have led over 400transformationengagements for customers across industries.

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 556,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $22.2 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit www.tcs.com

