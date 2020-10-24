Log in
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Partners With dotin Inc. to Create Workforce Insight Solution

10/24/2020 | 01:10pm EDT

San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2020) - Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announces the release of its newest workplace experience solution, TCS Workforce Analytics. Created in partnership with dotin Inc., TCS Workforce Analytics is a unified system of engagement, insights, and foresight for employees, managers, and CxOs, designed to enable avenues for enhanced productivity and superior workforce experience.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6522/66805_5fa64bfc7eaa99ccf058727acb65.jpg


Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6522/66805_951918acda5eb1b7b03f94ce7f65.png

TCS has leveraged dotin Inc.'s AI engine with respect to talent engagement along with its own technology that focuses on wellness, leadership, development, and compliance to create TCS Workforce Analytics. The goal of the technology is to connect employees to the right opportunities within an organization through analysis of various skills and personality traits, thereby giving employers a deeper understanding of their workforce.

The solution uses AI, machine learning, and natural language processing techniques to objectively evaluate the skills, personality traits, strengths, culture compatibility, workplace values, and learning style of an individual. It enables the organization to identify individual traits related to team constitution, leadership development, career management, performance development, and safety and wellness interventions.

"Our AI engine analyzes the subconscious influences that determine an employee's positive core motivations and personality, including their resiliency," said dotin Inc. founder Ganesh Iyer. "Partnership with TCS will enable us to capture the true personality, evolving skills, and resilience of every member of your organization, without introducing bias or subjectivity, at scale to enable seamless talent life cycle management."

The technology seamlessly integrates with existing human capital and resource management systems, ensuring adherence to GDPR and FERPA guidelines while creating a single source of truth. Not only can it optimize ROI across HR life cycle interventions, but it democratizes analytics for the entire workforce and enriches employee experience by driving positive organizational citizenship behavior.

"We designed TCS Workforce Analytics to scale beyond the spectrum of HR and cover all dimensions of the workforce in an enterprise," said TCS Vice President & Global Head of Analytics & Insights, Dinanath Kholkar. "In the post-pandemic New Normal, it is becoming a very critical component to ensure that the enterprise stays relevant to its customers. This solution will accelerate and revolutionize the digitization of an organization's workforce management."

The combination of dotin Inc. and TCS technologies has yielded significant results for early adopters. Performance analysis of more than 1,300 sales and credit officer hires found a 2.5x increase in productivity when using the new TCS Workforce Analytics solution compared to traditional HR methodologies.

About TATA Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization that has been partnering with the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology, and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent AgileTM delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development. For more information, visit www.tcs.com.

About dotin Inc.

dotin Inc. is a personality DNA company that uses artificial intelligence to improve matches between employers and employees and enhance workforce development. Recognized for their real-time ability to leverage cognitive and skill insights in the workplace and across markets, dotin is making a tangible impact on the way HR professionals source and screen talent, up-skill and engage teams, and manage business growth. For more information visit https://dotin.us.

Media Contacts

For more information, please contact TCS at arushie.sinha@tcs.com or dotin Inc. at info@dotin.us.


© Newsfilecorp 2020

