Tata Consultancy Services : TCS Partners with NUS CGS in Automating Corporate Governance Assessment

Tata Consultancy Services to Build a New Platform that Leverages AI and Machine Learning to Enable Faster Evaluation of Corporate Governance in Asia

SINGAPORE, APRIL 7, 2022: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) and the Centre for Governance and Sustainability (CGS) at the National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School have announced their collaboration to make corporate governance assessment quicker and more efficient. This will contribute to the betterment of professional practices among institutions, government bodies and businesses in Singapore and Asia.

The collaboration taps on the technology expertise of TCS and corporate governance insights of CGS in creating a new platform, powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, which can acquire and process corporate governance data from various sources.

Traditionally, researchers comb through companies' websites to obtain their annual reports or sustainability reports. Retrieving specific information from these reports of different formats, for a fair comparison of how companies are governed, is also a manual process.

The new AI platform will reduce the time needed to collate the data, freeing up time for researchers to do a deeper analysis of companies' corporate governance practices. The platform can also generate information dashboards for quick data presentation.

Professor Lawrence Loh, Director, CGS, said, "The collaboration with TCS will give CGS greater capability in evaluating corporate governance practices in a shorter time and on a wider scale. For example, we can assess more companies in Asia. Learning how these companies fare in corporate governance will produce valuable insights for investors."

"We are excited to partner with CGS in their digital transformation journey. TCS shares the same values and passion to build a culture of excellence in corporate governance and sustainability in Singapore and the rest of Asia," said Ameet Nivsarkar, Country Head, TCS Singapore. "Our contextual knowledge, domain expertise, comprehensive portfolio of solutions and investments in innovation, make us a preferred partner to enterprises in the region to simplify, strengthen and transform their businesses."

