Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCS   INE467B01029

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.

(TCS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tata Consultancy Services : TCS Partners with NUS CGS in Automating Corporate Governance Assessment

04/07/2022 | 02:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tata Consultancy Services to Build a New Platform that Leverages AI and Machine Learning to Enable Faster Evaluation of Corporate Governance in Asia

SINGAPORE, APRIL 7, 2022: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) and the Centre for Governance and Sustainability (CGS) at the National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School have announced their collaboration to make corporate governance assessment quicker and more efficient. This will contribute to the betterment of professional practices among institutions, government bodies and businesses in Singapore and Asia.

The collaboration taps on the technology expertise of TCS and corporate governance insights of CGS in creating a new platform, powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, which can acquire and process corporate governance data from various sources.

Traditionally, researchers comb through companies' websites to obtain their annual reports or sustainability reports. Retrieving specific information from these reports of different formats, for a fair comparison of how companies are governed, is also a manual process.

The new AI platform will reduce the time needed to collate the data, freeing up time for researchers to do a deeper analysis of companies' corporate governance practices. The platform can also generate information dashboards for quick data presentation.

Professor Lawrence Loh, Director, CGS, said, "The collaboration with TCS will give CGS greater capability in evaluating corporate governance practices in a shorter time and on a wider scale. For example, we can assess more companies in Asia. Learning how these companies fare in corporate governance will produce valuable insights for investors."

"We are excited to partner with CGS in their digital transformation journey. TCS shares the same values and passion to build a culture of excellence in corporate governance and sustainability in Singapore and the rest of Asia," said Ameet Nivsarkar, Country Head, TCS Singapore. "Our contextual knowledge, domain expertise, comprehensive portfolio of solutions and investments in innovation, make us a preferred partner to enterprises in the region to simplify, strengthen and transform their businesses."

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 556,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $22.2 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit www.tcs.com

TCS media contacts: Asia Pacific

Email: wenjian.lin@tcs.com

Phone: +65 9695 9948

Australia and New Zealand

Email: Kelly.ryan@tcs.com

Phone: +61 422 989 682

Canada

Email: tiffany.fisher@tcs.com

Phone: +1 416 456 7650

Europe

Email: joost.galema@tcs.com

Phone: +31 615 903387

India

Email: vanshika.sood@tcs.com

Phone: +91 22 67789098

Email: saxena.kritika@tcs.com

Phone: +91 22 6778 9999

Middle East & Africa

Email: s.hasneen@tcs.com

Phone: +00971567471988

Japan

Email: douglas.foote@tcs.com

Phone: +81 80 2115 0989

Latin America

Email: alma.leal@tcs.com

Phone: +521 55 2095 6098

UK

Email: peter.devery@tcs.com

Phone: +44 20 3155 2421

USA

Email: james.sciales@tcs.com

Phone: +1 917 981 7651

Disclaimer

TCS - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 06:12:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.
02:13aTATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : TCS Partners with NUS CGS in Automating Corporate Governance A..
PU
04/06TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : TCS' Conversational AI Platform, Conversa™, Recognized f..
PU
04/06TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : TCS Launches Flagship goIT Program for Students in the UAE
PU
04/06Nomura Downgrades Tata Consultancy to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to 3,890 I..
MT
04/06TCS Helps Stellantis Group Transform Omnichannel Customer Experience in Brazil and Arge..
AQ
04/06Payments Canada Partners with TCS to Evolve Payments with RTR
AQ
04/06Kansas Government Taps Tata Consultancy Services for Unemployment Insurance Program
MT
04/05TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : Kansas Selects TCS as Technology Partner to Transform Unemploy..
PU
04/05Kansas Selects Tata Consultancy Services as Technology Partner to Transform Unemploymen..
CI
04/05TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : TCS Wins MuleSoft 2022 Americas Premier Partner of the Year Aw..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 913 B 25 176 M 25 176 M
Net income 2022 386 B 5 079 M 5 079 M
Net cash 2022 318 B 4 184 M 4 184 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,0x
Yield 2022 1,40%
Capitalization 13 741 B 181 B 181 B
EV / Sales 2022 7,02x
EV / Sales 2023 6,11x
Nbr of Employees 488 649
Free-Float 27,0%
Chart TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 3 755,35 INR
Average target price 4 066,15 INR
Spread / Average Target 8,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Gopinathan CEO, MD & Non-Independent Executive Director
Samir Seksaria Chief Financial Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
K. Ananth Krishnan Chief Technology Officer
N. Ganapathy Subramaniam COO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.0.45%180 830
ACCENTURE PLC-17.92%217 142
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.19%115 912
INFOSYS LIMITED-1.41%103 554
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-3.48%99 971
SNOWFLAKE INC.-32.96%71 443