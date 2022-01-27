Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    TCS   INE467B01029

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.

(TCS)
  Report
Tata Consultancy Services : TCS Ranked Among Top 2 IoT Service Providers by HFS Research

01/27/2022 | 12:59am EST
Tata Consultancy Services was Positioned Number 1 for OneOffice Alignment and Number 2 for Innovation and Voice of the Customer

LONDON | MUMBAI, January 27, 2022: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) has been ranked number 2 overall for Internet of Things (IoT) services by HFS Research1. In an assessment of 15 IoT service providers, TCS was positioned number 1 for OneOffice Alignment and number 2 for Innovation and Voice of the Customer.

"TCS is helping customers harness the power of IoT to accelerate innovation, to craft new business models, to offer differentiated customer experience, and to drive overall transformation and growth," said Regu Ayyaswamy, Global Head, Internet of Things & Digital Engineering, TCS. "This ranking is a testament to our IoT strategy, consulting-led approach, broad capabilities, and the resultant market success."

TCS offers a comprehensive portfolio of IoT services spanning strategy and consulting services, implementation, technical and business integration services, and post deployment managed services. These services help organizations create new, boundaryless and pervasive business models, seamless customer experiences, optimized and responsive value chains, as well as enhance safety and security at the workplace.

Leveraging its Bringing Life to Things™ IoT business framework and its deep domain knowledge across industry verticals, TCS has built a rich set of industry-specific IoT solutions with predictive and self-aware systems that use artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to sense and intelligently respond to changes in the physical environment. These include:

  • TCS IP2™: Combines IoT with AI and digital twin technologies to support critical assets, enhance reliability, improve flexibility, cut emissions, and help power plant operators improve plant cycle efficiency by one to two percent.
  • TCS DigiFleet™: An IoT-enabled SaaS that assimilates telematics and environmental data to provide real-time impactful business insights to customers about their fleet and freights. It enhances visibility across the supply chain, improves operational efficiency of their logistics on the move, as well as helps them achieve their sustainability goals.
  • TCS Clever Energy™: An award-winning enterprise-level energy and emissions management system, powered by IoT, AI, machine learning and cloud, that helps commercial and industrial organizations drive energy and cost efficiency, decrease carbon emissions, and become more sustainable.

"TCS is leading the IoT services landscape with its compelling vision, exhaustive solutions portfolio, and Machine First Delivery Model. TCS' strong industry capability and experienced resources have enabled enterprises to achieve the desired business outcomes," said Tanmoy Mondal, Practice Leader, HFS Research.

"Our deep contextual knowledge, domain expertise, investments in research, innovation and intellectual property, end-to-end IoT solutions and services and purpose-led approach, have made us a preferred partner to enterprises exploring bold new dimensions in the word of business using IoT," addedRegu Ayyaswamy.

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 556,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $22.2 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit www.tcs.com.

1 HFS Top 10: Internet of Things Service Providers 2021, Tanmoy Mondal, HFS Research, December 2, 2021­

TCS Media Contacts Asia Pacific

Email: wenjian.lin@tcs.com

Phone: +65 9695 9948

Australia and New Zealand

Email: kelly.ryan@tcs.com

Phone: +61 422 989 682

Canada

Email: Tiffany.fisher@tcs.com

Phone: +1 416-456-7650

Europe

Email: joost.galema@tcs.com

Phone: +31 615 903387

India

Email: saxena.kritika@tcs.com

Phone: +91 22 6778 9999

Email: vanshika.sood@tcs.com

Phone: +91 22 67789098

Middle East & Africa

Email: s.hasneen@tcs.com

Phone: +00971567471988

Japan

Email: douglas.foote@tcs.com

Phone: +81 80 2115 0989

Latin America

Email: martin.karich@tcs.com

Phone: +569 6170 9013

UK

Email: peter.devery@tcs.com

Phone: +44 20 3155 2421

USA

Email: william.thomas@tcs.com

Phone: +1 203 984 3978

Disclaimer

TCS - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 05:58:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 912 B 25 455 M 25 455 M
Net income 2022 386 B 5 139 M 5 139 M
Net cash 2022 385 B 5 122 M 5 122 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,1x
Yield 2022 1,41%
Capitalization 13 945 B 186 B 186 B
EV / Sales 2022 7,09x
EV / Sales 2023 6,22x
Nbr of Employees 488 649
Free-Float 27,8%
Chart TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Last Close Price 3 769,90 INR
Average target price 4 136,73 INR
Spread / Average Target 9,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Gopinathan CEO, MD & Non-Independent Executive Director
Samir Seksaria Chief Financial Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
K. Ananth Krishnan Chief Technology Officer
N. Ganapathy Subramaniam COO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.0.84%186 209
ACCENTURE PLC-19.20%211 689
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION1.83%122 055
INFOSYS LIMITED-8.77%96 550
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-12.04%91 390
SNOWFLAKE INC.-22.23%80 689