Tata Consultancy Services : TCS Ranked Among Top 2 IoT Service Providers by HFS Research

LONDON | MUMBAI, January 27, 2022: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) has been ranked number 2 overall for Internet of Things (IoT) services by HFS Research1. In an assessment of 15 IoT service providers, TCS was positioned number 1 for OneOffice Alignment and number 2 for Innovation and Voice of the Customer.

"TCS is helping customers harness the power of IoT to accelerate innovation, to craft new business models, to offer differentiated customer experience, and to drive overall transformation and growth," said Regu Ayyaswamy, Global Head, Internet of Things & Digital Engineering, TCS. "This ranking is a testament to our IoT strategy, consulting-led approach, broad capabilities, and the resultant market success."

TCS offers a comprehensive portfolio of IoT services spanning strategy and consulting services, implementation, technical and business integration services, and post deployment managed services. These services help organizations create new, boundaryless and pervasive business models, seamless customer experiences, optimized and responsive value chains, as well as enhance safety and security at the workplace.

Leveraging its Bringing Life to Things™ IoT business framework and its deep domain knowledge across industry verticals, TCS has built a rich set of industry-specific IoT solutions with predictive and self-aware systems that use artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to sense and intelligently respond to changes in the physical environment. These include:

TCS IP2™ : Combines IoT with AI and digital twin technologies to support critical assets, enhance reliability, improve flexibility, cut emissions, and help power plant operators improve plant cycle efficiency by one to two percent.

: Combines IoT with AI and digital twin technologies to support critical assets, enhance reliability, improve flexibility, cut emissions, and help power plant operators improve plant cycle efficiency by one to two percent. TCS DigiFleet™ : An IoT-enabled SaaS that assimilates telematics and environmental data to provide real-time impactful business insights to customers about their fleet and freights. It enhances visibility across the supply chain, improves operational efficiency of their logistics on the move, as well as helps them achieve their sustainability goals.

: An IoT-enabled SaaS that assimilates telematics and environmental data to provide real-time impactful business insights to customers about their fleet and freights. It enhances visibility across the supply chain, improves operational efficiency of their logistics on the move, as well as helps them achieve their sustainability goals. TCS Clever Energy™: An award-winning enterprise-level energy and emissions management system, powered by IoT, AI, machine learning and cloud, that helps commercial and industrial organizations drive energy and cost efficiency, decrease carbon emissions, and become more sustainable.

"TCS is leading the IoT services landscape with its compelling vision, exhaustive solutions portfolio, and Machine First Delivery Model. TCS' strong industry capability and experienced resources have enabled enterprises to achieve the desired business outcomes," said Tanmoy Mondal, Practice Leader, HFS Research.

"Our deep contextual knowledge, domain expertise, investments in research, innovation and intellectual property, end-to-end IoT solutions and services and purpose-led approach, have made us a preferred partner to enterprises exploring bold new dimensions in the word of business using IoT," addedRegu Ayyaswamy.

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 556,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $22.2 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit www.tcs.com.

