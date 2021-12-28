Tata Consultancy Services : TCS Successfully Tests its Neural Manufacturing Solutions on Airtel's 5G Network

Tata Consultancy Services and Airtel have Successfully Tested Robotics-based Remote Manufacturing Operations and Automated Visual Inspection Using 5G

MUMBAI, December 28, 2021: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) and Bharti Airtel Limited (Airtel) (BSE: 532454, NSE: BHARTIARTL), a global communications solutions provider, announced the successful testing of innovative use cases from TCS' Neural Manufacturing™ solutions suite on Airtel's ultra-fast 5G network.

Following the allocation of 5G trial spectrum by the Department of Telecommunications, TCS and Airtel partnered to test use cases from TCS' Neural Manufacturing suite of solutions. These solutions help manufacturers build smart, cognitive factories which mimic resilient and adaptive behaviors. They leverage the ultra-reliable low latency communication, enhanced bandwidth, and high device density characteristics of 5G networks and the combinatorial power of emerging technologies like AI/ML, computer vision, industrial robotics and AR/VR to enable autonomous actions on the shopfloor.

TCS successfully tested two use cases on Airtel's 5G testbed - remote manufacturing operations using robotics, and vision-based quality inspection, demonstrating how TCS' Neural Manufacturing solutions and 5G technology can transform plant operations, and significantly boost quality, productivity, and safety.

"We believe the future of manufacturing is neural, and have been making sustained investments in research, and innovation, and in building intellectual property. We will continue to build new, differentiated capabilities into TCS' Neural Manufacturing suite of solutions, harnessing the power of machine vision, machine intelligence and 5G to reimagine and redefine the way smart factories operate. Our partnership with Airtel to deploy and validate these innovative use cases on their 5G network serves as a proof point of the transformative power of these technologies," said Susheel Vasudevan, Business Group Head, Manufacturing & Utilities, TCS.

Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel, said, "Airtel is spearheading 5G in India. The 5G ecosystem will open limitless possibilities for enterprises to enhance productivity and serve their customers even better with digitally enabled applications. We are delighted to work with TCS as our strategic technology partner to start testing real life 5G applications of the future. This also offers tremendous learnings across the value chain and lays a solid foundation for future application roadmap."

TCS' Neural Manufacturing suite of solutions help customers across manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, automotive, aerospace, energy, utilities, healthcare, life science and hi-tech domains, achieve an autonomous or lights-out factory vision. These include TCS Autoscape™ connected vehicle solutions, TCS Equiptix for predictive maintenance of assets, Digital Manufacturing Platform, Intelligent Power Plant, InTwin, TCS Clever Energy™, TCS Connected Universe Platform, and IKRIS. For more information, visit: https://www.tcs.com/manufacturing

