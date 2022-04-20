Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCS   INE467B01029

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.

(TCS)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04/20 12:48:55 am EDT
3543.90 INR   +2.07%
Tata Consultancy Services : TCS and University of Auckland Study Finds 88% of C-Suites in Asia Pacific will Increase the Use of Digital Solutions to Drive Sustainability in Next 3 Years

04/20/2022 | 12:35am EDT
Tata Consultancy Services and University of Auckland Created the First Digital Sustainability Index Focusing on Asia Pacific to Propel Conversations on the Role of Digitalization in Driving Enterprise Sustainability

SINGAPORE | MUMBAI, April 20, 2022: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) and the Centre of Digital Enterprise, University of Auckland Business School have published the Digital Sustainability Index, a world-first study of enterprises in the Asia Pacific region that focuses on how digital solutions are contributing to sustainability outcomes across social, environmental, and economic levers.

Based on a survey of 200 C-level executives in Asia Pacific, the report explores Digital Sustainability - the creation, usage, and governance of digital resources to maximize their value for business, the environment and society, how it can enable organizations to better understand corporate motivators, and capacity and capability around digital technologies.

The study highlights three major obstacles that are inhibiting their pursuit of sustainability objectives through digital solutions: limited budget, lack of in-house knowledge and challenges in establishing a traditional return on investment. Other key findings:

  • 88% respondents anticipate an increased use of digital resources, systems, and platforms to drive sustainability outcomes in the next 36 months.
  • A vast majority (87%) agree that Digital Sustainability can deliver a competitive advantage and is a central value of their company.
  • Most of the respondents (80%) believe their corporate reputation in the market has improved as a result of digital sustainability initiatives implemented.

"At TCS, we believe digital has the power to positively change the world. The construct of digital sustainability provides a valuable, holistic framework for corporate leaders in their growth and transformation strategies," saidGirish Ramachandran, President, TCS Asia Pacific. "The Digital Sustainability Index will help organizations across the Asia Pacific understand how they can create, use, and regulate digital transformation, innovation, and resources to create future-fit, connected businesses that can deliver value for society today and in the future."

"Never has the impact of technology on the community and sustainable innovation been more relevant and more necessary, and together with TCS, we are confident the Digital Sustainability Index can help key decision makers in every company gain a better understanding of how technology can positively impact business outcomes and deliver longer term value for all stakeholders," said Ilan Oshri, Director of the Centre of Digital Enterprise, University of Auckland Business School, New Zealand.

The report is based on a survey of 200 C-level executives from companies with an annual turnover ranging from US$151 million to over US$10 billion across 12 sectors and 10 countries, namely Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Click here to access the report: https://www.tcs.com/digital-sustainability-index-2022

About Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 592,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $25.7 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit www.tcs.com

TCS Media Contacts Asia Pacific

Email: wenjian.lin@tcs.com

Phone: +65 9695 9948

Australia and New Zealand

Email: Kelly.ryan@tcs.com

Phone: +61 422 989 682

Canada

Email: tiffany.fisher@tcs.com

Phone: : +1 416 456 7650

Europe

Email: joost.galema@tcs.com

Phone: +31 615 903387

India

Email: vanshika.sood@tcs.com

Phone: +91 22 67789098

Email: saxena.kritika@tcs.com

Phone: +91 22 6778 9999

Middle East & Africa

Email: s.hasneen@tcs.com

Phone: +00971567471988

Japan

Email: douglas.foote@tcs.com

Phone: +81 80 2115 0989

Latin America

Email: alma.leal@tcs.com

Phone: : +521 55 2095 6098

UK

Email: peter.devery@tcs.com

Phone: +44 20 3155 2421

USA

Email: james.sciales@tcs.com

Phone: +1 917 981 7651

Disclaimer

TCS - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 04:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 914 B 25 038 M 25 038 M
Net income 2022 386 B 5 051 M 5 051 M
Net cash 2022 318 B 4 160 M 4 160 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,3x
Yield 2022 1,49%
Capitalization 12 704 B 166 B 166 B
EV / Sales 2022 6,47x
EV / Sales 2023 5,60x
Nbr of Employees 592 195
Free-Float 27,0%
