Tata Consultancy Services : TCS to Enrich London Marathon Experience Through Technology as New Title Partner

Tata Consultancy Services Signs Six-year Partnership with Iconic Mass Sporting Event; to Make the Event Even More Accessible and Inclusive

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, announced that it will become the title partner of the London Marathon from 2022, following this year’s race on October 3.

Building on its success as the technology partner since 2016, TCS will continue to partner with the London Marathon in the innovative use of technology to further enhance the marathon experience and promote a healthy lifestyle. This includes further enriching and personalising experiences for all participants, spectators and sponsors by harnessing the power of data, making the event even more accessible and inclusive, building the connections that unite communities, amplifying fundraising and inspiring healthy activity.

TCS developed the record-breaking official event app that allowed participants and spectators to get the fullest London Marathon experience. In 2020, TCS updated the app to support participants in the first virtual London Marathon during the pandemic. TCS plans to use digital innovation to further enhance the event experience for all future races which will continue to be a hybrid of physical and virtual events. This year’s ambition is for 50,000 runners to take part in the mass participation event from Blackheath to The Mall, and a further 50,000 in the virtual event.

“The London Marathon was founded on the core belief that the family of mankind can be united. TCS is building innovative and impactful technology solutions to help realize this belief, and inspire people to believe in themselves,” said Amit Kapur, Country Head, TCS UK & Ireland. “We are pleased to take on the role of title partner and lead the way in driving the future success of physical and virtual London Marathons.”

“We are delighted to welcome TCS as the new title partner of the London Marathon from 2022. This is a landmark day in our history, and we look forward to working with TCS to evolve and grow our digital reach, inspire millions more to become active and develop opportunities to raise even more for charities. TCS has been an integral part of the Marathon for the past five years, delivering the latest technology to enhance the marathon experience for participants and spectators. This new title partnership marks the dawning of a new era in what we can achieve together,” commented Hugh Brasher, Event Director of the London Marathon.

TCS is amongst the largest recruiters of IT talent in the UK and is an active, long-standing contributor to UK business, the economy and society. TCS recognises its responsibility as title partner for the London Marathon and will support its purpose and ambition to get the nation moving by promoting health and wellbeing to its clients, colleagues, and the wider communities in which it operates. It will also support runners and UK charities in raising millions of pounds, as the world’s biggest single-day annual fundraising event.

TCS has a historic track record with major marathons across the world, including New York, Amsterdam, Singapore, and Mumbai. London will be the second Abbott World Marathon Major where TCS is title partner and the fourth where TCS is partner, as well as its seventh title partnership globally.

About the London Marathon

The 2021 Virgin Money London Marathon takes place on Sunday 3 October. For more information go to: www.virginmoneylondonmarathon.com

The London Marathon was first held on 29 March 1981 and the millionth finisher in the history of the event crossed the line in 2016.

The 40th Race took place on Sunday 4 October 2020 with elite races on a biosecure closed-loop circuit around St James's Park and 38,000 runners around the world running the virtual Virgin Money London Marathon on the course of their choice any time from 00:00:00 to 23:59:59 BST. Participants were able to download the Virgin Money London Marathon app powered by TCS to record their run. All finishers received a New Balance finisher's t-shirt and medal.

In 2019 the Virgin Money London Marathon raised £66.4 million for charity, setting a new Guinness World Record for an annual one-day charity fundraising event for a 13th successive year. This brought the total raised for charity since 1981 to more than £1 billion.

London Marathon Events gifts its surplus each year to The London Marathon Charitable Trust.

Since 1981, The London Marathon Charitable Trust has awarded grants totalling in excess of £93 million to more than 1,490 projects in London and other areas across the UK.

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 488,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $22.2 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit www.tcs.com and follow TCS news at @TCS_News.

