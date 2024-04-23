BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Tata Consumer Products on Tuesday posted a rise in its fourth-quarter profit before a one-time expense, aided by strength in its domestic business that sells essential items such as pulses, grains and salt.

The company's consolidated profit before exceptional items rose to 5.09 billion rupees ($61.08 million) from 4.56 billion rupees a year ago.

Tata Consumer incurred a one-time charge of 2.16 billion rupees, relating to costs of acquisition during the quarter.

The Tetley tea maker's revenue from its India-branded business increased 10.4% during the quarter. The segment, which includes brands like Tata Sampann pulses and Tata Salt, contributes 63% to the revenue.

Its coffee products delivered a revenue growth of 45% during the quarter, the company added. Revenue from international business, including regions like America, the United Kingdom and the Middle East, rose nearly 11%. Consumer goods makers have seen muted volume growth over the financial year 2024 amid increased competition, sluggish rural demand and persistently high inflation. However, analysts expected discounts and price cuts to help drive demand. The company, which also runs a joint venture with Starbucks in India, opened 29 new Starbucks stores during the quarter.

In January, the company announced its acquisition of two packaged food brands, Capital Foods and Organic India.

"The transaction for Organic India closed on April 16 and we will focus on fast-tracking integration of the business to unlock value," said Sunil D'Souza, managing director and CEO. Rivals Hindustan Unilever and Nestle India will also due to report results this week.

Shares of Tata Consumer closed up 0.2% ahead of results. The stock has gained about 7% so far in April versus a 0.08% drop in the Nifty FMCG Index.

($1 = 83.3322 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)