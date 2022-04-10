Tata Consumer Products : Loss of share certificate

April 10, 2022
|
National Stock Exchange of
|
BSE Ltd.
|
The Calcutta Stock Exchange
|
India Ltd.
|
Corporate Relationship Dept,
|
Ltd.,
|
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,
|
1st Floor, New Trading Wing,
|
7, Lyons Range,
|
G Block, Bandra-Kurla
|
Rotunda Building, PJ Towers,
|
Kolkata - 700 001
|
Complex,
|
Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001
|
Scrip Code : 10000027
|
Bandra East, Mumbai - 400 051
|
Scrip Code : 500800
|
(Demat)
|
Scrip Code: TATACONSUM
|
27 (Physical)
Sub: Intimation under Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015
Dear Sir/Madam,
Please find enclosed the intimation letter dated April 8, 2022 received from our RTA- TSR Darashaw Consultants Private Limited, providing information regarding loss of shares certificates of the Company.
The information is being submitted pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Yours Sincerely
For TATA CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED
Neelabja Chakrabarty
Company Secretary
Encl : as above
NOTICE
Tata Consumer Products Limited Regd. Off : 1, BISHOP LEFROY ROAD, KOLKATA
WEST BENGAL 700020
NOTICE is hereby given that the certificate[s] for the under mentioned securities of the Company has / have been lost / mislaid and holder[s] of the said securities has/have applied to the Company to issue duplicate certificate[s]. Any person who has a claim in respect of the said securities should lodge such claim with the Company at the Registered Office, within 15 days from this date, else the Company will proceed to issue duplicate certificate[s] without further intimation.
|
Folio No.
|
Name of the holders(Inc Joint Holders)
|
Shares of Rs. 1.00/-each
|
Certificate No.
|
Distinctive Nos.
|
TFN0006095
|
NUPUR OSWAL
|
250
|
3774
|
7536041-7536290
|
TFN0047966
|
NARAYAN KRISHANNA SURYAWANSHY
|
55
|
49731
|
635539238-635539292
|
TFR0050382
|
RUSI D MULLAN, SHEHNAZ R MULLAN
|
59
|
39535
|
633803928-633803986
|
TFR0050383
|
RUSI DARABSHAW MULLAN, SHEHNAZ RUSI MULLAN
|
20
|
39536
|
633803987-633804006
Date :- 08/04/2022
Place :- Mumbai
