Tata Consumer Products : Loss of share certificate

April 10, 2022

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015

Please find enclosed the intimation letter dated April 8, 2022 received from our RTA- TSR Darashaw Consultants Private Limited, providing information regarding loss of shares certificates of the Company.

The information is being submitted pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

For TATA CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED

Neelabja Chakrabarty

Company Secretary

NOTICE

Tata Consumer Products Limited Regd. Off : 1, BISHOP LEFROY ROAD, KOLKATA

WEST BENGAL 700020

NOTICE is hereby given that the certificate[s] for the under mentioned securities of the Company has / have been lost / mislaid and holder[s] of the said securities has/have applied to the Company to issue duplicate certificate[s]. Any person who has a claim in respect of the said securities should lodge such claim with the Company at the Registered Office, within 15 days from this date, else the Company will proceed to issue duplicate certificate[s] without further intimation.

Folio No. Name of the holders(Inc Joint Holders) Shares of Rs. 1.00/-each Certificate No. Distinctive Nos. TFN0006095 NUPUR OSWAL 250 3774 7536041-7536290 TFN0047966 NARAYAN KRISHANNA SURYAWANSHY 55 49731 635539238-635539292 TFR0050382 RUSI D MULLAN, SHEHNAZ R MULLAN 59 39535 633803928-633803986 TFR0050383 RUSI DARABSHAW MULLAN, SHEHNAZ RUSI MULLAN 20 39536 633803987-633804006

Date :- 08/04/2022

Place :- Mumbai

