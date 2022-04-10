Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Tata Consumer Products Limited
  News
  Summary
    TATACONSUM   INE192A01025

TATA CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED

(TATACONSUM)
  Report
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04-07
817.70 INR   +1.59%
04/04Indian Benchmarks Extend Gains; HDFC Bank Soars 10%
MT
03/30Indian shares hit 7-week high on Russia-Ukraine talks optimism
RE
03/30Indian shares hit 7-week high on Russia-Ukraine talks optimism
RE
Tata Consumer Products : Loss of share certificate

04/10/2022 | 12:39am EDT
April 10, 2022

National Stock Exchange of

BSE Ltd.

The Calcutta Stock Exchange

India Ltd.

Corporate Relationship Dept,

Ltd.,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

1st Floor, New Trading Wing,

7, Lyons Range,

G Block, Bandra-Kurla

Rotunda Building, PJ Towers,

Kolkata - 700 001

Complex,

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001

Scrip Code : 10000027

Bandra East, Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code : 500800

(Demat)

Scrip Code: TATACONSUM

27 (Physical)

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015

Dear Sir/Madam,

Please find enclosed the intimation letter dated April 8, 2022 received from our RTA- TSR Darashaw Consultants Private Limited, providing information regarding loss of shares certificates of the Company.

The information is being submitted pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Yours Sincerely

For TATA CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED

Neelabja Chakrabarty

Company Secretary

Encl : as above

11/13 Botawala Building 1st Floor Office No 2-6 Horniman Circle Fort Mumbai 400 001 India

Tel: 91-22-6121-8400 | Fax: 91-22-61218499

Registered Office: 1, Bishop Lefroy Road, Kolkata - 700 020

Corporate Identity Number (CIN): L15491WB1962PLC031425

email:investor.relations@tataconsumer.com

website:www.tataconsumer.com

NOTICE

Tata Consumer Products Limited Regd. Off : 1, BISHOP LEFROY ROAD, KOLKATA

WEST BENGAL 700020

NOTICE is hereby given that the certificate[s] for the under mentioned securities of the Company has / have been lost / mislaid and holder[s] of the said securities has/have applied to the Company to issue duplicate certificate[s]. Any person who has a claim in respect of the said securities should lodge such claim with the Company at the Registered Office, within 15 days from this date, else the Company will proceed to issue duplicate certificate[s] without further intimation.

Folio No.

Name of the holders(Inc Joint Holders)

Shares of Rs. 1.00/-each

Certificate No.

Distinctive Nos.

TFN0006095

NUPUR OSWAL

250

3774

7536041-7536290

TFN0047966

NARAYAN KRISHANNA SURYAWANSHY

55

49731

635539238-635539292

TFR0050382

RUSI D MULLAN, SHEHNAZ R MULLAN

59

39535

633803928-633803986

TFR0050383

RUSI DARABSHAW MULLAN, SHEHNAZ RUSI MULLAN

20

39536

633803987-633804006

Date :- 08/04/2022

Place :- Mumbai

This is computer generated letter and does not require signature.

TSR DARASHAW CONSULTANTS PRIVATE LIMITED

(Subsidiary of Link Intime India Private Limited)

C-101, 1st Floor, 247 Park, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083

CIN - U74999MH2018PTC307859 Tel.: +91 22 6656 8484 Fax : +91 22 6656 8494

E-mail : csg-unit@tcplindia.co.in Website : https://www.tcplindia.co.in

Business hours Monday to Friday 10.00 a.m. to 3.30 p.m

Disclaimer

Tata Consumer Products Ltd. published this content on 10 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2022 04:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
