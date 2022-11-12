Tata Consumer Products : NCLT/ Court Convened Meeting

Sub: Summary of National Company Law Tribunal convened meeting of the Equity Shareholders of the Company held on November 12, 2022
Re: Composite Scheme of Arrangement amongst Tata Consumer Products Limited, Tata Coffee Limited and TCPL Beverages & Foods Limited and their respective shareholders and creditors, pursuant to the provisions of Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013
Dear Sir/Madam,
This is to inform you that as per an order dated September 07, 2022, as modified by an order dated September 19, 2022 (the "Order"), of the Kolkata Bench of the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal ("NCLT"), a meeting of the equity shareholders of the Company was held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. IST ("NCLT Convened Meeting" or "Meeting") through Video- Conference and Other Audio-Visual Means for the purpose of considering, and if thought fit, approving the proposed Composite Scheme of Arrangement amongst the Company, Tata Coffee Limited ("TCL") and TCPL Beverages & Foods Limited ("TBFL") and their respective shareholders and creditors, pursuant to the provisions of Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Scheme").
In accordance with Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), we are pleased to submit the summary of proceedings of the NCLT Convened Meeting of the Equity Shareholders of the Company ("the Meeting") held on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
We request you take this on record and treat the same as compliance with the applicable provisions of the Listing Regulations.
11/13 Botawala Building 1st Floor Office No 2-6 Horniman Circle Fort Mumbai 400 001 India
Corporate Identity Number (CIN): L15491WB1962PLC031425
Email: investor.relations@tataconsumer.com
Website: www.tataconsumer.com
The Voting results pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the Listing Regulations and Report of the Scrutinizer, pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, will be submitted in due course.
Thanking you,
Yours Sincerely,
For Tata Consumer Products Limited
NEELABJA CHAKRABARTY
Digitally signed by NEELABJA CHAKRABARTY
Date: 2022.11.12 19:26:38 +05'30'
Neelabja Chakrabarty
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Encl.: as above
Annexure
Summary of the Proceedings of National Company Law Tribunal convened meeting of the Equity Shareholders of Tata Consumer Products Limited held through Video-Conferencing and Other Audio-Visual Means on Saturday, November 12, 2022
Meeting Day, Date, and Time: Saturday, November 12, 2022, scheduled at 10:30 a.m.
As per the Order of the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Kolkata Bench ("NCLT") dated September 07, 2022, as modified by an order dated September 19, 2022 (the "Order"), the quorum for this meeting has been fixed at 1,000 equity shareholders and in case the quorum, as such for the Meeting, is not present within 30 minutes of the scheduled time of the Meeting, then the equity shareholders present through VC facility shall constitute the quorum.
The meeting, as scheduled, started at 10:30 a.m. and as 1,000 shareholders were not present at that time through VC, the Meeting was adjourned by 30 minutes that is to 11:00 am on the same day, in terms of the Order. Thus, the meeting was re-begun at 11:00 am and the Equity shareholders present through the VC facility at that time, constituted the valid quorum, as per the above directive of the NCLT.
The Meeting concluded at 12:38 p.m. (including the time allowed for e-voting at the Meeting and 15 minutes after the proceedings of the Meeting were concluded by the Chairperson, as declared by the Chairperson).
Mode: Through Video-Conferencing (VC) and Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM), as per the directive of the NCLT vide the Order and following the operating procedures referred to in General Circular No. 14/2020 dated April 8, 2020, General Circular No. 17/2020 dated April 13, 2020, General Circular No. 22/2020 dated June 15, 2020, General Circular No. 33/2020 dated September 28, 2020, General Circular No. 39/2020 dated December 31, 2020, General Circular No. 10/2021 dated June 23, 2021, General Circular No. 20/2021 dated December 8, 2021, and General Circular No. 3/2022 dated May 5, 2022, issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India (collectively referred to as "MCA Circulars").
Chairperson: The NCLT has appointed Mr. Shaunak Mitra, Advocate, as Chairperson for the Meeting. Mr. Shaunak Mitra joined the meeting from the registered office of the Company at 1, Bishop Lefroy Road, Kolkata - 700 020, West Bengal (hereinafter referred to as "Common Venue") over Video Conference ("VC"). He took the Chair in terms of the Order of the NCLT.
The representatives of the Statutory Auditors, Cost Auditors and Secretarial Auditors were also present through VC from their respective locations. The members of the senior leadership team were also present through VC from their respective locations.
Ms. Neha Somani, Practicing Company Secretary, and the NCLT appointed scrutinizer for this meeting, has also joined this meeting through Video Conference from Kolkata.
Members attending the Meeting: 95 Members were attending the meeting virtually. In terms of the MCA circulars and SEBI circulars, the requirement of appointing proxies was not applicable.
Quorum: As per the direction of the NCLT, the quorum for this meeting was fixed at 1,000 equity shareholders and in case the quorum, as such for the Meeting, is not present within 30 minutes of the scheduled time of the Meeting, then the equity shareholders present through VC facility shall constitute the quorum. Since the shareholders present at 11:00 a.m. were considered a valid quorum as laid down by the Order of the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Kolkata, the Chairperson called the meeting to order.
Proceedings:
The Chairperson informed that this meeting was convened through Video-Conferencing /otherAudio-Visual means in compliance with the directions of the NCLT, in the matter of the Composite Scheme of Arrangement amongst the Company, Tata Coffee Limited and TCPL Beverages & Foods Limited and their respective creditors and shareholders for:
the demerger of Plantation Business of Tata Coffee Limited into TCPL Beverages & Foods Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, in exchange of new equity shares of the Company to be issued to the equity shareholders of Tata Coffee Limited, on the basis of 1 equity share of the Company for every 22 equity shares held in Tata Coffee Limited
followed immediately by the amalgamation of the remaining business of Tata Coffee Limited with the Company in exchange of new equity shares of the Company to be issued to the equity shareholders of Tata Coffee Limited, on the basis of 14 equity shares of the Company for every 55 equity shares held in Tata Coffee Limited
upon completion of the above demerger and the amalgamation, Tata Coffee Limited will stand dissolved, without being wound up
based on the above-mentioned ratios, the equity shareholders of Tata Coffee Limited will effectively receive 3 new equity shares of the Company in exchange for every 10 equity shares of Tata Coffee Limited, held as of the record date for the Scheme.
(hereinafter referred as "the Scheme")
