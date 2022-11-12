Tata Consumer Products : NCLT/ Court Convened Meeting

November 12, 2022 National Stock Exchange of BSE Limited The Calcutta Stock Exchange India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Limited Exchange Plaza, C-1, G Block Dalal Street 7 Lyons Range Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra Mumbai 400001 Kolkata 700 001 (E) Scrip Code - 500800 Scrip Code - 10000027 (Demat) Mumbai 400 051 27 (Physical) Scrip Code - TATACONSUM Sub: Summary of National Company Law Tribunal convened meeting of the Equity Shareholders of the Company held on November 12, 2022 Re: Composite Scheme of Arrangement amongst Tata Consumer Products Limited, Tata Coffee Limited and TCPL Beverages & Foods Limited and their respective shareholders and creditors, pursuant to the provisions of Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013 Dear Sir/Madam, This is to inform you that as per an order dated September 07, 2022, as modified by an order dated September 19, 2022 (the "Order"), of the Kolkata Bench of the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal ("NCLT"), a meeting of the equity shareholders of the Company was held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. IST ("NCLT Convened Meeting" or "Meeting") through Video- Conference and Other Audio-Visual Means for the purpose of considering, and if thought fit, approving the proposed Composite Scheme of Arrangement amongst the Company, Tata Coffee Limited ("TCL") and TCPL Beverages & Foods Limited ("TBFL") and their respective shareholders and creditors, pursuant to the provisions of Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Scheme"). In accordance with Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), we are pleased to submit the summary of proceedings of the NCLT Convened Meeting of the Equity Shareholders of the Company ("the Meeting") held on Saturday, November 12, 2022. We request you take this on record and treat the same as compliance with the applicable provisions of the Listing Regulations. 11/13 Botawala Building 1st Floor Office No 2-6 Horniman Circle Fort Mumbai 400 001 India Tel: 91-22-6121-8400 | Fax: 91-22-61218499 Registered Office: 1, Bishop Lefroy Road, Kolkata - 700 020 Corporate Identity Number (CIN): L15491WB1962PLC031425 Email: investor.relations@tataconsumer.com Website: www.tataconsumer.com

The Voting results pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the Listing Regulations and Report of the Scrutinizer, pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, will be submitted in due course. Thanking you, Yours Sincerely, For Tata Consumer Products Limited NEELABJA CHAKRABARTY Digitally signed by NEELABJA CHAKRABARTY Date: 2022.11.12 19:26:38 +05'30' Neelabja Chakrabarty Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Encl.: as above

Annexure Summary of the Proceedings of National Company Law Tribunal convened meeting of the Equity Shareholders of Tata Consumer Products Limited held through Video-Conferencing and Other Audio-Visual Means on Saturday, November 12, 2022 Meeting Day, Date, and Time: Saturday, November 12, 2022, scheduled at 10:30 a.m. As per the Order of the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Kolkata Bench ("NCLT") dated September 07, 2022, as modified by an order dated September 19, 2022 (the "Order"), the quorum for this meeting has been fixed at 1,000 equity shareholders and in case the quorum, as such for the Meeting, is not present within 30 minutes of the scheduled time of the Meeting, then the equity shareholders present through VC facility shall constitute the quorum. The meeting, as scheduled, started at 10:30 a.m. and as 1,000 shareholders were not present at that time through VC, the Meeting was adjourned by 30 minutes that is to 11:00 am on the same day, in terms of the Order. Thus, the meeting was re-begun at 11:00 am and the Equity shareholders present through the VC facility at that time, constituted the valid quorum, as per the above directive of the NCLT. The Meeting concluded at 12:38 p.m. (including the time allowed for e-voting at the Meeting and 15 minutes after the proceedings of the Meeting were concluded by the Chairperson, as declared by the Chairperson). Mode: Through Video-Conferencing (VC) and Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM), as per the directive of the NCLT vide the Order and following the operating procedures referred to in General Circular No. 14/2020 dated April 8, 2020, General Circular No. 17/2020 dated April 13, 2020, General Circular No. 22/2020 dated June 15, 2020, General Circular No. 33/2020 dated September 28, 2020, General Circular No. 39/2020 dated December 31, 2020, General Circular No. 10/2021 dated June 23, 2021, General Circular No. 20/2021 dated December 8, 2021, and General Circular No. 3/2022 dated May 5, 2022, issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India (collectively referred to as "MCA Circulars"). Chairperson: The NCLT has appointed Mr. Shaunak Mitra, Advocate, as Chairperson for the Meeting. Mr. Shaunak Mitra joined the meeting from the registered office of the Company at 1, Bishop Lefroy Road, Kolkata - 700 020, West Bengal (hereinafter referred to as "Common Venue") over Video Conference ("VC"). He took the Chair in terms of the Order of the NCLT.

Directors in attendance: Sr. Name of Director Designation/Committee Location No. Position. 1 Dr. K. P. Krishnan Independent Director and the Joined over VC from Delhi Chairperson of the Audit Committee 2 Mr. Bharat Puri Independent Director and the Joined over VC from Chairperson of the Risk Mumbai Management Committee 3 Ms. Shikha Sharma Independent Director and the Joined over VC from Chairperson of the Nomination Mumbai and Remuneration Committee 4 Mr. Siraj Chaudhry Independent Director and the Joined over VC from Chairperson of the Gurgaon Stakeholders' Relationship Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility & Sustainability Committee 5 Mr. David Crean Independent Director Joined over VC from the London 6 Mr. P. B. Balaji Non-Executive (Non- Joined over VC from Independent) Director Mumbai 7 Mr. Sunil D'Souza Managing Director & CEO Joined over VC from the Common Venue in Kolkata 8 Mr. L. Krishnakumar Executive Director & Group Joined over VC from the CFO United States of America Mr. N. Chandrasekaran, Chairperson of the Company, could not attend the meeting due to his other preoccupations. A leave of absence was granted to him. Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Company Secretary: Sr. Name Designation Location No. 1 Mr. Ajit Krishnakumar Chief Operating Officer Joined over VC from the Common Venue in Kolkata 2 Mr. Sivakumar Sivasankaran Chief Financial Officer Joined over VC from the Common Venue in Kolkata 3 Mr. Neelabja Chakrabarty Company Secretary Joined over VC from the Common Venue in Kolkata