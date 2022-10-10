Advanced search
    TATACONSUM   INE192A01025

TATA CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED

(TATACONSUM)
  Report
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-06
780.90 INR   -1.69%
06:58aIndian Indices Close Lower on Monday; Tata Motors Drops 4%
MT
06:32aTata Consumer Products : renovates and rebrands TATA Q as TATA Sampann Yumside with a new and larger range of Ready to Eat and Ready to Cook offerings
PU
06:29aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares decline as U.S. rate hike fears weigh
RE
Tata Consumer Products : renovates and rebrands TATA Q as TATA Sampann Yumside with a new and larger range of Ready to Eat and Ready to Cook offerings

10/10/2022 | 06:32am EDT
Tata Consumer Products, the consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella, has today announced the rebranding of TATA Q to 'Tata Sampann Yumside', which will be integrated with the Tata Sampann portfolio of food offerings. TCPL has reworked the recipes of the entire range of the acquired RTE product portfolio basis consumer feedback and is also launching new innovations in the ethnic RTE category. The brand is also extending itself to the ready-to-cook (RTC) category with an extensive range of everyday and niche Indian gravies and pastes.

The product portfolio which currently includes Heat & Eat pastas, noodles, biryani and appetizers will be extended to include more ethnic RTE options and RTC gravies. The innovation range will be in market in Nov'22. This includes a new RTE range- - Dal Makhani, Paneer Makhani, Channa Masala, Palak Corn and Butter Chicken. The new RTC range includes Makhani Gravy, Kadhai Masala, Biryani Paste, Sambar Paste and Nihari Gravy.

The extensive range of noodles, biryanis, curries and gravies with no preservatives, artificial colours or flavours, will cater to consumers looking for tasty and wholesome meals. Some of the products are made using the MATS (Microwave Assisted Thermal Sterilisation) technology, to which TCPL has exclusive rights in India, and are the first to commercialize it. The technology helps retain taste and texture within an ambient supply chain.

Deepika Bhan, President, Packaged Foods (India), speaking about the rebranding said, "There is a growing segment of consumers seeking wholesome, tasty meal options which are quick & convenient. Tata Sampann Yumside caters to this need with an innovative portfolio of ready to eat meals & ready to cook gravies which offer a rich, tasty sensorial experience and taste with convenience. It fits perfectly with the Masterbrand Tata Sampann, complementing our existing brand portfolio alongwith the focus on quality that Tata Sampann is committed to."

Tata Consumer Products had acquired Tata SmartFoodz, marketer of 'Tata Q' in November 2021 in line with the Company's strategic intent to expand into value-added categories. As part of this transaction, the company also acquired a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh along with access to MATS technology.

The product will also be available on leading E-commerce channels and modern trade outlets pan India.

About Tata Consumer Products Limited

Tata Consumer Products Limited is a focused consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella. The Company's portfolio of products includes tea, coffee, water, RTD, salt, pulses, spices, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat offerings, breakfast cereals, snacks and mini meals. Tata Consumer Products is the 2nd largest branded tea company in the world. Its key beverage brands include Tata Tea, Tetley, Eight O'Clock Coffee, Tata Coffee Grand, Himalayan Natural Mineral Water, Tata Water Plus and Tata Gluco Plus. Its foods portfolio includes brands such as Tata Salt, Tata Sampann, Tata Soulfull and Tata Q. In India, Tata Consumer Products has a reach of over 201 million households, giving it an unparalleled ability to leverage the Tata brand in consumer products. The Company has a consolidated annual turnover of ~Rs. 12,425 Crs with operations in India and International markets. For more information, please visit https://www.tataconsumer.com/

Disclaimer

Tata Consumer Products Ltd. published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 10:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
