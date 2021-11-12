Tata Consumer Products to acquire Tata SmartFoodz, owner of the brand ‘Tata Q'

Marks Tata Consumer Products' entry into the 'Ready to Eat' category

Tata Consumer Products Limited ("TCPL") announced today that it has signed definitive agreements to acquire 100% equity shares of Tata SmartFoodz Limited ("TSFL") from Tata Industries Limited, for a cash consideration of Rs 395 Cr. This move is consistent with TCPL's strategic intent to expand into value added categories.

TSFL commenced operations in 2019 and within a short time has established itself as the #2 player in the Ready-to-Eat (RTE) market in India. It has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh. TSFL, under the brand name Tata Q, offers a range of innovative and differentiated products manufactured using MATS technology in India. This unique technology helps retain taste, texture and nutrients within an ambient supply chain. The product portfolio caters to consumers looking for tasty, convenient and wholesome on-the-go meals. Its product offerings currently include pasta, noodles, biryani and combo meals. Please visit https://tataq.com/ for more details.

The acquisition will enable TCPL to expand its product portfolio and enter the RTE segment. In India, the category is expected to grow at a significant pace benefitting from demographic tailwinds such as urbanization, and high disposable income nuclear families looking for convenience, nutrition and hygienic food on the go. The category is already large and growing strongly in the international markets that TCPL already operates in. Tata Consumer Products will leverage its existing domestic and International distribution and focus on operational excellence to maximize value. The technology will also enable TCPL to create a strong pipeline of value-added products in other parts of the foods business.

Sunil D'Souza, MD & CEO, Tata Consumer Products said "Tata SmartFoodz is a good strategic fit for us given the nature of its business and it will also allow us to expand our portfolio into the Ready to Eat segment. RTE is a fast-growing segment in India and a sizeable opportunity in the International markets. The acquisition will give us access to a unique technology and the product portfolio synergizes well with our existing distribution infrastructure both in India and internationally. We believe Tata Consumer Products is well positioned to help unlock the market potential of this technology and scale up this business to meet the growing consumer need for wholesome, trusted and convenient food offerings."

Balark Banarjea, CEO, Tata SmartFoodz said, "Being part of Tata Consumer Products will enable us to strengthen our market presence and scale up the business. It will allow us to leverage Tata Consumer's strength in modern trade and e-commerce channels in India and also its global presence to target key International markets for RTE exports. It will also help us augment our innovation pipeline and unlock synergies across our business."

About Tata Consumer Products Limited

Tata Consumer Products Limited is a focused consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella. The Company's portfolio of products includes tea, coffee, water, RTDs, salt, pulses, spices, ready-to-cook offerings, breakfast cereals, snacks, and mini meals. Tata Consumer Products is the 2nd largest branded tea company in the world. Its key beverage brands include Tata Tea, Tetley, Eight O'Clock Coffee, Tata Coffee Grand, Himalayan Natural Mineral Water, Tata Water Plus and Tata Gluco Plus. Its foods portfolio includes brands such as Tata Salt, Tata Sampann and Tata Soulfull. In India, Tata Consumer Products has a reach of over 200 million households, giving it an unparalleled ability to leverage the Tata brand in consumer products. The Company has an annual turnover of ~Rs. 11,600 cr with operations in India and International markets. For more information, please visit www.tataconsumer.com