Tata Elxsi : Financial Reporting Document

MANAGEMENT: MR. MANOJ RAGHAVAN - MANAGING DIRECTOR & CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, TATA ELXSI LIMITED. MR. NITIN PAI - CHIEF MAR KETING & CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER, TATA ELXSI LIMITED. MR. GAURAV BAJAJ - CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, TATA ELXSI LIMITED. MS. CAUVERI SRIRAM - COMPANY SECRETARY, TATA ELXSI LIMITED. MODERATOR: MR. SHASHANK GANESH - EY Page 1 of 19 Tata Elxsi Limited October 14, 2022 Moderator: Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Tata Elxsi Limited Q2F Y23 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen-only mode. And there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. Should you need assistance during the conference call, please signal an operator by pressing "*" then "0" on your touchtone phone. Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Shashank Ganesh from EY. Thank you, and over to you, Sir! Shashank Ganesh: Good afternoon to all the participants on the call. Good morning, if you are logging in from western side. Before we proceed to the call, let me remind you that the discussion may contain forward- looking statements that may involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Therefore, it must be viewed in conjunction with the business risk that could cause further results performance or achievements that differ significantly from what is expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. To take us through the results and answer your questions today, we have the Senior Management of Tata Elxsi, represented by Mr. Manoj Raghavan - Managing Director and CEO; Mr. Nitin Pai - Chief Marketing and Chief Strategy Officer; Mr. Gaurav Bajaj - Chief Financial Officer and Ms. Cauveri Sriram - Company Secretary. We will start the call with a brief overview of the past quarter by Mr. Raghavan, followed by a Q&A session. We would appreciate your cooperation in restricting yourself to two questions to allow participants an opportunity to interact. If you have any further questions, you may join the queue and we will be happy to respond to them if time permits. Having said that, I would like to hand the call over to Mr. Manoj Raghavan. Over to you, Manoj. Manoj Raghavan: Thank you Shashank! Good evening, everybody. Thank you for joining us this evening for the Q2 Earnings Call. And I hope that you and everybody in your family is safe and healthy. I am happy to report that we have delivered a steady quarter of growth, it was a good quarter for us, especially with our Industrial Design and System Integration Division too picking up on the growth momentum. Our revenues from operations during the 2nd Quarter was Rs. 763.2 crores, growing by 5.1% quarter-on-quarter and 28.2% over the same quarter of the previous year. Our EBITDA for the quarter was Rs. 226.5 crores growing by 23.4% year-on-year. The PAT for the quarter was at Rs. 174.3 crores growing 39.1% over the same period of the previous year. Page 2 of 19 Tata Elxsi Limited October 14, 2022 As you would have noticed in our Investor Fact Sheet released earlier today, we have a net addition of 1532 employees. That's the highest number of Elxsians have ever added in a quarter. And to support that, we have also expanded our facilities in existing locations and added new locations to diversify our talent base. This is an investment that we are making to position us for growth in the coming quarters. On the other hand, these investments have impacted our quarter- on-quarter margin performance. Nevertheless, we still reported industry leading EBITDA margins of 29.7% and PAT of 22.3%. In terms of our divisional performance: The EPD division operating revenues grew by 3.1% quarter-on-quarter and 29% year-on-year in constant currency terms. The Industrial Design business witnessed a growth of 15.5% quarter-on-quarter and 15.4% year- on-year in constant currency terms. SI division had a strong quarter by growing 26% quarter-on-quarter and 41.7% year-on-year in constant currency terms. In terms of verticals: Our Transportation business unit reported a strong quarter with 4.6% quarter-on-quarter growth and 34.2% year-on-year growth in constant currency terms. We are seeing good traction in automotive business led by EV and ADAS capabilities. Our Healthcare business growth remains robust, registering 5.1% quarter-on-quarter and 45.1% year-on-year growth in constant currency terms. Our Media and Communication business growth during the 2nd Quarter was 1% quarter-on- quarter and 19.5% year-on-year in constant currency terms. The Media and Communication business did witness some deferment of platform deals and some large service deals. But we are well positioned to win these in the coming quarters. While we continue to focus on EPD for Product and Digital Engineering in our three key verticals, we are now seeing our design and SI business expanding and growing. I am happy with the growth in our SI - System Integration and Support - business, even as they pivot their capabilities to run Engineering Ops and Managed Services, including some of our own platforms and products, especially in the Media and Communication industry. While this has impacted the numbers for the Media and Communication business for the quarter, as we transition some ongoing work to the SIS team, we believe this will create new and stable revenue streams for the company in this division. During the quarter, we were impacted by supply-side challenges as a strong deal inflow and increased utilization of the past few quarters constrained our ability to immediately address new Page 3 of 19 Tata Elxsi Limited October 14, 2022 deals. While our employee engagement measures have helped improve overall attrition for the second consecutive quarter to 18.7%, we saw heightened attrition in our onsite employees, signaling the talent mobility that continues in key overseas markets, especially for technology and engineering resources. We are making strong investments in growing our leadership pipeline for delivery, technology and sales with lateral hiring and training programs right from technology leads, right up to delivery heads and technology managers. This is essential for us to establish the next base of talent to win, manage and grow the increasing number of strategic accounts and new offerings we are bringing to the market. On the work from home front: Senior leaders across the functions in delivery have been working full-time from office for a long time now along with employees in critical projects where we had infrastructure dependencies. We have rolled out a hybrid work policy and guidelines across organization, and most employees are now working from home two to three days a week. The average daily attendance is now above 50% across locations, with almost 70% of the staff coming into office at least once or twice a week. We will phase this out even as we commission new facilities and space for the increased employee headcount. We are entering the second half of the Financial Year with a strong order book, healthy deal pipeline across key markets and industry, and customer confidence in the work we do. Importantly, we are investing in both capacity and capability to strengthen our ability to win, manage and grow customers and business. So, with that, let me wish you and your loved ones a Prosperous and Happy Diwali and Happy Holidays. I will now hand over the floor to Shashank for the Q&A session. Moderator:Thank you very much. We will now begin with the question-and-answer session. The first question is from the line of Bhavik Mehta from JP Morgan. Please go ahead. Bhavik Mehta:I have two questions. Firstly, Manoj, was the growth slowdown this quarter was mainly due to supply-side challenges or were there also some issues where clients would have deferred a project execution; did that also impact the growth this time around? And secondly, what are you hearing from clients for the next quarter or the next six months, how are they thinking about project execution given the macro? Are there any furloughs you expect in this quarter, or any lengthening of the decision-making cycles which could lead to delays in deal closures? And second question to Gaurav as you know, we saw very sharp decline in margins this quarter, it seems like the headcount additions was much higher than the top-line growth, which obviously Page 4 of 19 Tata Elxsi Limited October 14, 2022 impacted margin to an extent, but were there also any other factors, which led to the sharp margin decline? And what's the outlook going forward on margins, in case let's say the supply-side issues persist. So, what are the levers you have to go back to more than 30% margin level? Manoj Raghavan: So, let me take the first question. So, as you would have seen, over many quarters, our utilization rates have been going up and we have been winning pretty large deals and opportunities, and we have been able to maintain that momentum. However, at the mid-management level and slightly senior level delivery managers and so on, alongside the number of programs that we have been winning, we have faced a crunch at those levels on the supply-side. And so, what we have done this quarter is proactively, we decided to go ahead and invest in resources because we are not looking at this investment for the next one quarter or two quarters. I think these investments that we are making are for the next four to six quarters; we are setting the plank for us to ensure at those levels, we continue to grow. Yes, in Transportation business and if you look at our Medical business as well, also our Industrial Design business, we have had decent growth. In fact, the pipeline is also pretty strong and we continue to be bullish there. There have been some deferments of projects in our Media and Communication business. There has been some softness in the Top 5 accounts in that particular business. So, that is why, we have seen, almost like a flattish growth in constant currency. I think this situation in the Media and Communication business, it is also been affected (by) the macroeconomic situation; Europe as well as the high inflation in U.S. has affected (it) to some extent, but I think it could continue for maybe one more quarter, that is the visibility we have. Customers are a little cautious. We continue to engage with all the top customers, we continue to look for projections from them. As of now, there is no cause of concern; we not hearing that projects are totally going to be shut down, and so on. But even our customers are cautious with their spends. So, we need to wait and watch for at least a quarter here in this particular business. Gaurav Bajaj:Bhavik, so you are right that margins for the quarter got impacted due to the highest number of the net add that we have done; about 1532 during the quarter. We have also onboarded the campus as part of this 1532 headcount and we did some campus onboarding during the end of the last quarter itself. 