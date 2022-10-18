Tata Elxsi : Financial Reporting Document 10/18/2022 | 05:33am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields "Tata Elxsi Limited Q1 FY2023 Investors Conference Cal" July 15, 2022 ANALYST: MR. SHASHANK GANESH - ERNST & YOUNG MANAGEMENT: MR. MANOJ RAGHAVAN - CEO & MANAGING DIRECTOR - TATA ELXSI LIMITED MR. NITIN PAI - CMO & CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER - TATA ELXSI LIMITED MR. GAURAV BAJAJ - CFO - TATA ELXSI LIMITED MS. CAUVERI SRIRAM - COMPANY SECRETARY - TATA ELXSI LIMITED Page 1 of 18 Tata Elxsi Limited July 15, 2022 Moderator:Ladies and gentlemen good day and welcome to the Tata Elxsi Limited Q1 FY2023 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen-only mode and there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. Should you need assistance during the conference call, please signal an operator by pressing "*" then "0" on your touchstone phone. Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Shashank Ganesh from EY. Thank you and over to you, Sir. Shashank Ganesh: Thank you very much Steven. Good afternoon to all the participants on the call. Good morning if you are logging in from the western side. Before we proceed to the call, let me remind you that the discussion may contain forward- looking statements that may involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Therefore it must be viewed in conjunction with the business risk that could cause further result performance or achievements that differ significantly from what is expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. To take us through the results and answer your questions today we have the Senior Management of Tata Elxsi represented by Mr. Manoj Raghavan - Managing Director & CEO; Mr. Nitin Pai - Chief Marketing & Chief Strategy Officer; Mr. Gaurav Bajaj - Chief Financial Officer; and Ms. Cauveri Sriram - Company Secretary. We will start the call with a brief overview of the past quarter by Mr. Raghavan followed by a Q&A session. We would appreciate your cooperation and restricting yourself to two questions to allow participants an opportunity to interact. If you have any further questions you may join the queue and we will be happy to respond to them if time permits. Having said that, I would like to hand over the call to Mr. Manoj Raghavan. Over to you Manoj. Manoj Raghavan: Thank you Shashank. Good afternoon to everybody and thank you for joining us today and hope you and everyone in your family are safe and healthy. I am happy to report that we had a robust first quarter performance, our growth momentum from last financial year continues. Our top line and bottom-line growth stays strong. Our revenue from operations in the first quarter was Rs.725.9 Crores, growing 6.5% quarter-on-quarter and 30% over the same quarter of the previous year. This growth was predominantly volume led. Our EBITDA margin for the period was 238.2 Crores growing 7.6% quarter-on- quarter and 58.8% year-on-year. The 36-basis point expansion of EBITDA margin over the previous quarter. Our profit after tax for the quarter was Rs.184.7 Crores, showing a robust growth of 15.4% quarter-on-quarter and 62.9% year-on-year. Both of our key divisions, EPD and IDV, performed very well. EPD -our largest division- grew by 6.2% quarter-on-quarter and our Industrial Design and Visualization business too witnessed a strong growth of 6.6% quarter-on-quarter, fueled by design-led deals and AR/VR deals. The robust performance of our EPD division was contributed by all the industry verticals. Media and communication business reported a steady performance of 4.7% quarter-on-quarter and 29% year-on-year growth. Our transportation business unit reported another strong quarter with 6.3% quarter-on-quarter and 41.8% year-on- year growth. Our healthcare business continues to do stellar performance and has grown by 10% quarter-on-quarter Page 2 of 18 Tata Elxsi Limited July 15, 2022 and 53.6% year-on-year. This business is now almost a 100 Crores per quarter business, contrasting with just over 36 Crores eight quarters before - almost a 3x growth in 2 years. So we are very happy about the growth of the healthcare business. In terms of our performance by region: Our US geography contributed 42.8% of our revenue during the quarter and recorded a strong quarter-on-quarter growth of 10.6% and a year-on-year growth of 27.4%. Europe grew by 3% quarter-on-quarter and 28.1% year-on-year. India reported a robust performance of 16.5% growth quarter-on-quarter and 68.8% year-on-year. We are focusing on deeper customer engagements and mining both for our top ten accounts and carefully curated portfolio of strategic accounts beyond the top ten. This is actually helping us with both wallet and market share growth. On the employee front I am happy to share that the Tata Elxsi family is now over 10,000 people strong. Our net addition during the quarter was 771, which is more than double the net addition of Q4 FY2022. This has been supported by a concerted efforts on employee engagement, reinforcing our employer brand proposition to attract the right talent from outside. Our attrition rate has dipped marginally to 19% as compared to the previous quarter. To expand further our engagement with future design thinkers and to encourage young innovators to think out of the box, to bring sustainable solutions to the market we have launched iGNITE - a global design and innovation contest for sustainable design, coinciding with the World Industrial Design Day on 29th June. Overall it has been a pretty good quarter with consistent growth across our key divisions, key geographies and industry verticals. We continue to focus on growing our talent pool with both hiring and retention, while maintaining and building on healthy margins. We are entering the second quarter with a strong order book and a healthy deal pipeline across the key markets and industry. With that I hand it over for the Q&A session. Thank you. Moderator:Thank you very much Sir. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. The first question is from the line of Bhavik Mehta from JP Morgan. Please go ahead. Bhavik Mehta: Thank you and congratulations on a great set of results once again. I had a couple of questions firstly to Manoj and Nitin. Can you please talk about what you are hearing from clients on their R&D budgets for this year as well as next year, given the macro concerns everybody is talking about and if you can also give a flavor across the key verticals on this topic. Secondly, how are you looking at the supply situation, given that attrition still remain at elevated levels? Is there a plan to do another wage hike in FY2023 or shall we assume that the wage hike for this year is done, and the next cycle will be in FY2024? One question for Gaurav is if you can just provide percentage of margins for this quarter. Page 3 of 18 Tata Elxsi Limited July 15, 2022 Manoj Raghavan: Regarding what we are hearing from the market and from customers, I think yes we all are aware of the macroeconomic situation, the war and so on and so forth, inflation in the US and so on. We are a very niche engineering service provider working in the ER&D business. From all our major customers we really have not heard any intend to reduce budgets and also if you look at our deal inflow and deal pipeline, as well as the sort of order book that we have. I think quarter-on-quarter it has only improved. Yes there is the macroeconomic situation, we are aware of it, we are watching it very carefully, but we have nothing to report from either our key customers or what we hear from the market. That could change maybe a couple of quarters from now, but as of now I think it is business as usual and our order book, our deal inflow, etc., continues to be pretty strong. Your second question was about wage hikes and supply situation and so on. I think we will take it as it comes right, I mean, we have done a substantial wage hike in January for most of the junior level and we have done one in April for all the senior people; we will wait and watch, the attrition is still high, but I think we have come off the peak of the attrition; it is coming down. Supply is still a challenge; I mean challenge in the sense that we really need to put in a lot of effort to bring in the resources and my HR and recruitment team has done an excellent job in the last quarter and the results are there to see. So I think the situation is improving, we will wait and watch. Whether we do a wage hike again; at this point in time it is difficult to tell so maybe a couple of quarters from now we will look at the situation and then take a call. Gaurav Bajaj: I think your third question was on the margin performance for the quarter. I think we are very satisfied with the margin that we will be able to deliver in this quarter and as I mentioned in our last earning call also, I think we feel very confident and not worried about the margin situation. Of course there are inflationary pressures and we did the wage hikes, but at the same time we have other levers which help us to mitigate and setoff some of those wage hikes impact on our margins be it operating levers, price hikes we were able to secure from the customers and also the SG&A, optimization of SG&A with the scale also helps us in terms of sustaining our margin as we did in the last quarter. This quarter we have also moved some of our operation into the SEZ which boosted our profit after tax. Bhavik Mehta: Okay that is very helpful, that is it from my side. Moderator:Thank you. The next question is from the line of Vimal Goyal from Alchemy Capital. Please go ahead. Vimal Goyal:Thank you for the opportunity and many congratulations on robust performance. Sir my question was on the hiring target that you have for FY2023. If you could highlight what kind of numbers are we looking at for the full year of FY2023 and what is the fresher intake possible in this year? Manoj Raghavan: Yes, in FY2023 we are looking at hiring about 3000 to 3500 fresh intake, and laterals will be as per business needs and so on and we could add about 1000 or 1500 of laterals. Vimal Goyal:Just to clarify the 1000 to 1500 will be included in this 3000 to 3500 or it is separate. Manoj Raghavan: No, it is on top of that. The fresher's that we hire from university is about 3000 to 3500 freshers. Page 4 of 18 Tata Elxsi Limited July 15, 2022 Vimal Goyal:Sir, just wanted to get a sense again on margins. If you could just maybe highlight what is the 32 bps of expansion that you have seen in your EBIT this time, or if you could just break up the impact of the wage hike and your cross- currency impact, given that you have a pretty significant exposure to Euro and GBP. Can you just highlight what was the headwind because of these two issues and what did you use to offset that? Gaurav Bajaj: I will take your second question first, on the currency headwinds and all. If you see our results, both actual and the constant currency has delivered the same 6.5%. Of course there were headwinds and tailwinds when we compare USD, Euro and GBP, one is appreciating other is depreciating, but our mix of the portfolio is done so both actual and the constant deliver at the same growth rate, so there is nothing from those getting into the bottom line. On margin, I think as I already alluded on the previous question, basically the expansion of the margin is because of the length of scale which optimize SG&A expanses that we have, along with operating levers in terms of the utilization -able to get a better utilization this quarter compared to the last quarter- while also able to secure certain price hikes. While we would not be able to break down the precise impact, the 30 basis points can be concluded towards the operating lever and utilizations pyramid and some of the hikes that we were able to secure from the customers. Vimal Goyal:Sir lastly, what is your forecast or outlook on the communications vertical? Auto we all know that it is in a structure of spend, so if you can just really highlight what is your outlook on communication? Also, you have also highlighted that healthcare will probably grow towards 20% and the progress there has been quite good, so if you could just highlight your outlook over there, given the macro situations we are in. Any headwinds that you are seeing in communication? At this point in time it is a largest vertical -even larger than auto-so your outlook over there will help. Manoj Raghavan: Yes, so I think all of the verticals have been growing pretty satisfactorily over the last 7 to 8 quarters or 8 to 9 quarters. Healthcare as I said is the fastest growing vertical and it has been growing pretty well this quarter, we grew 10%, but having said that, we have also talked about how over a period of three years how the industry vertical mix would be 40/40/20, 40% media and communication, 40% auto and 20% the healthcare and medical business; If you see over the last many quarters, we have been trending towards this particular ratio. Medical is about 15% or so, but I guess in another two years' timeframe we would hopefully reach the 20% guidance that we have been giving. So, the media and communication vertical, definitely over the last six quarters it has shown very good growth rate, consistent growth rate I would say. This quarter also we have had a pretty good growth rate. We continue to be very significant and very relevant to all our customers and there is of course new opportunity with 5G coming in, with lot of investments that we are doing on the AdTech space and the OTT space and so on. I continue to remain bullish on growth rates; of course on quarter-to-quarter there would be plus or minus 2%, 3%. I do not think we need to make too much about it, but you can look at the long-term growth path and see how it is consistent. So, I think all our businesses are now on a pretty steady wicket and I continue to be pretty bullish on the growth prospects of these three verticals. Vimal Goyal:Got it Sir thank you so much and all the best. Moderator:Thank you. The next question is from the line of Bharat Sheth from Quest Investment. Please go ahead. Page 5 of 18 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Tata Elxsi Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 09:32:05 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about TATA ELXSI LIMITED 05:33a Tata Elxsi : Financial Reporting Document PU 05:33a Tata Elxsi : Financial Reporting Document PU 10/17 Tata Elxsi Clocks Higher Net Profit in Fiscal Q2 MT 10/16 INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares seen opening lower tracking Asian peers RE 10/14 Transcript : Tata Elxsi Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 14, 2022 CI 10/14 Tata Elxsi Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended.. CI 10/11 Tata Elxsi : Financial Reporting Document PU 10/05 Tata Elxsi : Financial Reporting Document PU 09/22 Tata Elxsi Limited Joins the Digital Therapeutics Alliance to Advance the Adoption of S.. CI 09/10 Tata Elxsi : Loss of share certificate PU