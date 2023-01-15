Tata Elxsi : Financial Reporting Document

January 15, 2023 DGM- Corporate Relations The Listing Department Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. National Stock Exchange Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C-1, Dalal Street Block G, Bandra - Kurla Complex Mumbai 400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051

Sub: Board Meeting on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 to consider, inter-alia, the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and period ended December 31, 2022

Dear Sir/Madam,

This is to inform that the Company's Board of Directors will meet on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, inter- alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and period ended December 31, 2022.

Yours faithfully,

For Tata Elxsi Limited