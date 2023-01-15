Advanced search
    500408   INE670A01012

TATA ELXSI LIMITED

(500408)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-12
6245.45 INR   +1.02%
Tata Elxsi : Financial Reporting Document
PU
01/11Tata Elxsi : Loss of Share Certificates
PU
2022US Fed's Hawkish Commentary Sinks Indian Equities; Tech Mahindra Slides 4%
MT
Tata Elxsi : Financial Reporting Document

01/15/2023 | 09:30am EST
January 15, 2023

DGM- Corporate Relations

The Listing Department

Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd.

National Stock Exchange

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C-1,

Dalal Street

Block G, Bandra - Kurla Complex

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051

Sub: Board Meeting on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 to consider, inter-alia, the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and period ended December 31, 2022

Dear Sir/Madam,

This is to inform that the Company's Board of Directors will meet on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, inter- alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and period ended December 31, 2022.

Yours faithfully,

For Tata Elxsi Limited

Cauveri

Sriram

Digitally signed by

Cauveri Sriram

Date: 2023.01.15 11:39:38 +05'30'

Cauveri Sriram

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Tata Elxsi Ltd. published this content on 15 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2023 14:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 31 220 M 384 M 384 M
Net income 2023 7 206 M 88,6 M 88,6 M
Net cash 2023 11 729 M 144 M 144 M
P/E ratio 2023 54,3x
Yield 2023 0,66%
Capitalization 389 B 4 782 M 4 782 M
EV / Sales 2023 12,1x
EV / Sales 2024 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 55,5%
