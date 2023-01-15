Tata Elxsi : Financial Reporting Document

Sub: Board Meeting on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 to consider, inter-alia, the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and period ended December 31, 2022
This is to inform that the Company's Board of Directors will meet on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, inter- alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and period ended December 31, 2022.
