Q4 FY24
Earnings Presentation and Fact Sheet
23 April 2024
Message from the CEO and Managing Director
Manoj Raghavan
CEO and MD
"Financial year 2024 has been a year of consistent operational performance with a revenue growth of 13%
despite global macroeconomic uncertainties, and volatility in the media and communications industry over the last few quarters. We have done well to maintain industry leading EBITDA margins at 29.5% for the year, even while we continued to invest in expanding our talent base through all four quarters, with a net addition of 1,535 Elxsians through the year.
During the financial year, our transportation business grew strongly at 24.6% YoY, and now accounts for 49.9% of our overall Software Development Services (SDS) revenues. OEMs now constitute over 56% of the transportation business, and we are now embedded into the SDV programs of 5 global OEMs.
We are transforming our customer base across industries, with a significant shift towards OEMs in the automotive industry and operators in the media and telecom industry, while we continue to invest in deepening our key customer relationships. This is reflected in the strong growth in our Top 10 and Top 25 customers across the company.
I am pleased with our overall performance and resilience in revenues, margins, and customer additions through the year in a volatile macroeconomic environment. We are entering the new financial year with a strong commitment for growth, and continued confidence in our differentiated design-led engineering capabilities. This is backed by strong customer relationships, addition of marquee logos, large deal wins, especially in SDV, investments in AI and GenAI, and a strong deal pipeline for the year ahead."
Integrating Design and Engineering
We had laid down a strategy of integrating our design business deeply with our key industry verticals, complementing our software and digital business with a design-led proposition.
This is now complete, with a seamless end-to-end proposition from ideation to market introduction. This is enhancing our competitive differentiation, providing early visibility into customer product roadmaps, and creating larger downstream development deals.
Over 90% of IDV revenues are now directed to customers in the three key verticals, while the remaining (approximately 0.8% of company's revenues in FY'24) comprise of innovation and design-led projects in other industries, including consumer packaged goods, retail, energy and utilities, and manufacturing, adding diversity to the application of Design Digital and seeding possibilities for future verticals for the company. This has been
classified as 'others' in the segment report.
Starting with this quarter, we are reporting this integrated view of our Industrial Design and Visualization business in all three verticals, and not standalone. Software Development Services (SDS) combines the erstwhile EPD revenues and IDV revenues into the respective verticals as one segment, with Systems Integration and Support (SIS) constituting the other segment.
Revenue
- Reported Revenues at Rs. 3,552.1 Cr., +13.0% YoY
- Revenue in CC terms grew by 9.6% YoY
Profit
Financial
Highlights
FY'24
- EBITDA at 29.5%; PBT at 28.5%
- PBT at Rs. 1,048.7 Cr, +11.9% YoY
- PAT at Rs. 792.2 Cr, +4.9% YoY
Segment Highlights
- Transportation growth at 20.4% YoY in CC terms, aided by large deals and sustained traction in Software Defined Vehicles
- Healthcare growth at 7.6% YoY in CC terms, driven by new product engineering and regulatory services
- Media and Communications declines by 2.6% YoY in CC terms, amidst a challenging industry environment
Tata Elxsi - Driving Sustainable and Profitable Growth
Key Strategy Pillars and FY24 performance
Markets Balanced Presence across Key Markets - Best Manage Risks
US
40%
Europe
40%
Rest of World
20%
FY24
38.3%
FY24
39.6%
FY24
22.1%
SDS Verticals Leadership in Chosen Verticals - Capture the Opportunity
Healthcare
20%
Transportation
40%
Media & Telecom
40%
FY24
49.9%
FY24
35.3%
FY24
14.0%
Customers
Grow Wallet Share - More with Less
50 M+ US$ FY23
1
Top 10 FY23
Active Customers FY23
222
48%
FY24
2
FY24
53%
FY24
209
Transportation - FY24 Summary
24.6%
1,724
1,384
FY'23
FY'24
In INR Crores
Engaged in Software Defined Vehicle Programs for 5 global OEMs
Business Mix: Revenue from OEMs over 56% in FY24
KEY DEALS IN FY'24
- Chosen as a strategic partner for the SDV Organization of a Global Automotive OEM
- Strategic partner for a SDV program by a Global Automotive OEM for Infotainment, ADAS, and EV software
- TETHER Connected Vehicle Platform selected by a Top 5 Automotive OEM
- Design and development of Level 3+ autonomous driving system for commercial
vehicles
New Automotive Design &
Engineering Center in Pune
Media & Communications - FY24 Summary
1,215
0.2%
1,218
FY'23
FY'24
In INR Crores
Moving up the value chain: Revenue from operators now at 70%
New growth markets: Expansion into LATAM and MEA
KEY DEALS IN FY'24
- Design Digital multi-year UX transformation program for a leading operator in MEA across 25 countries
- Transformation of video services across multiple LATAM countries
- 5G Orchestrator and Service Automation Suite for network transformation
- Proactive engineering consolidation large deal for a leading MSO
Healthcare & Lifesciences - FY24 Summary
10.8%
485
438
FY'23
FY'24
In INR Crores
Foundation for accelerated growth: Addition of 5 marquee customers
Strong traction in Connected and Digital health: Investing in Digital Therapeutics Platform TEcare
ODC for Dräger Medical to Drive Critical Care Innovation
KEY DEALS IN FY'24
- Design-led(NPD) deal from a Global Healthcare company
- Innovation and re-engineering project of a critical care device platform
- Multi-yearregulatory transformation program for a European medical device leader, leveraging AI and automation
Leading with AI and GenAI
AI Centre of Excellence (AI CoE)
- Deep domain knowledge + AI Expertise applied to real world scenarios and workflows
- Next-genCoE at Bengaluru with over 350 AI / GenAI experts
Partnership with Leaders
- NVIDIA, AWS, Microsoft, Google, Intel, Brainchip
- Tata Elxsi AI Lab at Indian Institute of Science (IISc) equipped with NVIDIA GPU infrastructure for advanced research in AI/ML
Industry Focus
- AI innovation task force for each of the three verticals
- Industry relevant use cases addressing CX, Productivity, Design, Automation and Testing needs of our customers
25% of entire talent base to be AI ready by Q3 FY25
INNOV@TE Gen AI Hackathon 2024 in
collaboration with AWS
