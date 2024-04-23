This fact sheet has been prepared by Tata Elxsi Limited (the "Company") for information purposes only and does not constitute, or form part of any offer, invitation, inducement, or advertisement to sell or issue, or any solicitation or initiation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities of the Company, nor its distribution forms the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any investment decision or any contract or commitment to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

This fact sheet does not constitute a recommendation by the Company or any other party to sell or buy any securities of the Company. The Company assumes no direct or consequential liability for any errors in or reliance upon this material.

The information presented or contained in the fact sheet is current as of the date and is subject to change without notice. Neither Company does not undertake to update any such information after the date hereof.

This fact sheet is not intended to provide any tax, legal, investment, accounting, financial, or other professional advice on any matter and may not contain all information that may be material. Past performance does not guarantee or indicate future results. Reproduction of the fact sheet in whole or in part, or disclosure of any of its contents, without the prior written consent of the Company, is strictly prohibited.