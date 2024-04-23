Sub.: Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and recommendation of Dividend
Please find enclosed, the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 under Ind AS, which have been approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e., April 23, 2024.
The Auditors' Report with an unmodified opinion on the said financial results is also attached herewith.
Further, we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of 700% at Rs. 70/-, per equity share of Rs. 10 each, for the financial year 2023-24, subject to tax, which shall be paid/dispatched on or after the seventh day from the conclusion of the 35th Annual General Meeting, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company.
The said Board Meeting commenced at 2.30 PM and concluded at 5.30 PM. The above information is also available on the website of the Company: www.tataelxsi.com
Tata Elxsi Limited is an India-based global design and technology services company. The Company's business segments include system integration and support, and software development and services. It has expertise in automotive engineering spanning areas, such as advanced driver-assistance systems, autonomous driving, electrification, and connected car solutions. The Company supports clients in reimagining their products and services by applying design thinking and digital technologies such as Internet of things (IoT), cloud, mobility, virtual reality and artificial intelligence. The Company offers platforms and solutions such as TETHER, which is a connected vehicle platform; TECockpit, which is an integrated cockpit solution, and Autom@TE, which is a test automation suite. The Company provides digital content creation for the media and entertainment industry. It provides services across industries, including automotive, broadcast, communications, healthcare and transportation.