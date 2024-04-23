April 23, 2024 DGM - Corporate Relations The Listing Department BSE Ltd. National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C-1, Block G Dalal Street Bandra - Kurla Complex Bandra (East) Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 500408 Scrip Symbol: TATAELXSI

Sub.: Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and recommendation of Dividend

Dear Sir/Madam,

Please find enclosed, the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 under Ind AS, which have been approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e., April 23, 2024.

The Auditors' Report with an unmodified opinion on the said financial results is also attached herewith.

Further, we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of 700% at Rs. 70/-, per equity share of Rs. 10 each, for the financial year 2023-24, subject to tax, which shall be paid/dispatched on or after the seventh day from the conclusion of the 35th Annual General Meeting, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company.

The said Board Meeting commenced at 2.30 PM and concluded at 5.30 PM. The above information is also available on the website of the Company: www.tataelxsi.com

You are requested to please take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Tata Elxsi Limited