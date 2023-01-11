Tata Elxsi : Loss of Share Certificates

January 12, 2023 DGM - Corporate Relations Listing Department Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. National Stock Exchange Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza Dalal Street Plot No. C-1, Block G Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra - Kurla Complex Bandra (East) Mumbai - 400 051 Dear Sir / Madam, Sub: Intimation under Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached the intimation letter received from our Registrars and Share Transfer Agent -TSR Consultants Private Limited, with respect to loss of share certificates and for issuance of duplicate certificates after compliance of required formalities. This is for your information and records. Best Regards, For Tata Elxsi Limited Cauveri Sriram Digitally signed by Cauveri Sriram Date: 2023.01.12 08:52:17 +05'30' Cauveri Sriram Company Secretary

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Date :-10/01/2023 Exchange Plaza Plot No.c-1,G-Block IFB Centre Bandra-Kurla Complex Bandra (East), Mumbai 400051 Maharashtra India Attn : The Secretary of Stock Exchange Dear Sir[s]/Madam, UNIT : Tata Elxsi Ltd RE : LOSS OF SHARE CERTIFICATES. We have to advise you to place the appended Notice regarding loss of Certificate[s] for attention of the Members of the Exchange, with instructions that they communicate to us immediately if they are in a position to give us information relating to any transaction or whereabouts of the original certificate[s]. This is computer generated letter and does not require signature. TSR CONSULTANTS PRIVATE LIMITED (Subsidiary of Link Intime India Private Limited) C-101, 1st Floor, 247 Park, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083 CIN - U74999MH2018PTC307859 Phone: +91 8108118484 ; Fax: +91 22 6656 8494 E-mail :csg-unit@tcplindia.co.inWebsite : https://www.tcplindia.co.in Business hours Monday to Friday 10.00 a.m. to 3.30 p.m

NOTICE Tata Elxsi Ltd Regd. Off : ITPB ROAD, WHITEFIELD BANGALORE KARNATAKA 560048 NOTICE is hereby given that the certificate[s] for the under mentioned securities of the Company has / have been lost / mislaid and holder[s] of the said securities has/have applied to the Company to issue duplicate certificate[s]. Any person who has a claim in respect of the said securities should lodge such claim with the Company at the Registered Office, within 15 days from this date, else the Company will proceed to issue duplicate certificate[s] without further intimation. Folio No. Name of the holders(Inc Joint Shares of Rs. 10.00/- Certificate Distinctive Nos. Holders) each No. EXL0001315 LEKHA R 200 B247199 32331584- 32331783 Date :- 10/01/2023 Place :- Mumbai This is computer generated letter and does not require signature. TSR CONSULTANTS PRIVATE LIMITED (Subsidiary of Link Intime India Private Limited) C-101, 1st Floor, 247 Park, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083 CIN - U74999MH2018PTC307859 Phone: +91 8108118484 ; Fax: +91 22 6656 8494 E-mail :csg-unit@tcplindia.co.inWebsite : https://www.tcplindia.co.in Business hours Monday to Friday 10.00 a.m. to 3.30 p.m

