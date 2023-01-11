Advanced search
    500408   INE670A01012

TATA ELXSI LIMITED

(500408)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-10
6221.65 INR   +0.31%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tata Elxsi : Loss of Share Certificates

01/11/2023 | 11:50pm EST
January 12, 2023

DGM - Corporate Relations

Listing Department

Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd.

National Stock Exchange

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza

Dalal Street

Plot No. C-1, Block G

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra - Kurla Complex

Bandra (East)

Mumbai - 400 051

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached the intimation letter received from our Registrars and Share Transfer Agent -TSR Consultants Private Limited, with respect to loss of share certificates and for issuance of duplicate certificates after compliance of required formalities.

This is for your information and records.

Best Regards,

For Tata Elxsi Limited

Cauveri

Sriram

Digitally signed by Cauveri Sriram Date: 2023.01.12 08:52:17 +05'30'

Cauveri Sriram

Company Secretary

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Date :-10/01/2023

Exchange Plaza

Plot No.c-1,G-Block

IFB Centre

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400051

Maharashtra

India

Attn : The Secretary of Stock Exchange

Dear Sir[s]/Madam,

UNIT

: Tata Elxsi Ltd

RE

: LOSS OF SHARE CERTIFICATES.

We have to advise you to place the appended Notice regarding loss of Certificate[s] for attention of the Members of the Exchange, with instructions that they communicate to us immediately if they are in a position to give us information relating to any transaction or whereabouts of the original certificate[s].

This is computer generated letter and does not require signature.

TSR CONSULTANTS PRIVATE LIMITED

(Subsidiary of Link Intime India Private Limited)

C-101, 1st Floor, 247 Park, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083 CIN - U74999MH2018PTC307859 Phone: +91 8108118484 ; Fax: +91 22 6656 8494 E-mail :csg-unit@tcplindia.co.inWebsite : https://www.tcplindia.co.in

Business hours Monday to Friday 10.00 a.m. to 3.30 p.m

NOTICE

Tata Elxsi Ltd

Regd. Off : ITPB ROAD, WHITEFIELD BANGALORE

KARNATAKA 560048

NOTICE is hereby given that the certificate[s] for the under mentioned securities of the Company has / have been lost / mislaid and holder[s] of the said securities has/have applied to the Company to issue duplicate certificate[s]. Any person who has a claim in respect of the said securities should lodge such claim with the Company at the Registered Office, within 15 days from this date, else the Company will proceed to issue duplicate certificate[s] without further intimation.

Folio No.

Name of the holders(Inc Joint

Shares of Rs. 10.00/-

Certificate

Distinctive Nos.

Holders)

each

No.

EXL0001315

LEKHA R

200

B247199

32331584-

32331783

Date :- 10/01/2023

Place :- Mumbai

This is computer generated letter and does not require signature.

TSR CONSULTANTS PRIVATE LIMITED

(Subsidiary of Link Intime India Private Limited)

C-101, 1st Floor, 247 Park, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083 CIN - U74999MH2018PTC307859 Phone: +91 8108118484 ; Fax: +91 22 6656 8494 E-mail :csg-unit@tcplindia.co.inWebsite : https://www.tcplindia.co.in

Business hours Monday to Friday 10.00 a.m. to 3.30 p.m

Disclaimer

Tata Elxsi Ltd. published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 04:49:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
