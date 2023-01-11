Tata Elxsi : Loss of Share Certificates

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015
Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached the intimation letter received from our Registrars and Share Transfer Agent -TSR Consultants Private Limited, with respect to loss of share certificates and for issuance of duplicate certificates after compliance of required formalities.
This is for your information and records.
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
Date :-10/01/2023
Exchange Plaza
Plot No.c-1,G-Block
IFB Centre
Bandra-Kurla Complex
Bandra (East), Mumbai 400051
Maharashtra
India
Attn : The Secretary of Stock Exchange
Dear Sir[s]/Madam,
UNIT
: Tata Elxsi Ltd
RE
: LOSS OF SHARE CERTIFICATES.
We have to advise you to place the appended Notice regarding loss of Certificate[s] for attention of the Members of the Exchange, with instructions that they communicate to us immediately if they are in a position to give us information relating to any transaction or whereabouts of the original certificate[s].
NOTICE
Tata Elxsi Ltd
Regd. Off : ITPB ROAD, WHITEFIELD BANGALORE
KARNATAKA 560048
NOTICE is hereby given that the certificate[s] for the under mentioned securities of the Company has / have been lost / mislaid and holder[s] of the said securities has/have applied to the Company to issue duplicate certificate[s]. Any person who has a claim in respect of the said securities should lodge such claim with the Company at the Registered Office, within 15 days from this date, else the Company will proceed to issue duplicate certificate[s] without further intimation.
Folio No.
Name of the holders(Inc Joint
Shares of Rs. 10.00/-
Certificate
Distinctive Nos.
Holders)
each
No.
EXL0001315
LEKHA R
200
B247199
32331584-
32331783
Date :- 10/01/2023
Place :- Mumbai
