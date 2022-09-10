Advanced search
TATA ELXSI LIMITED

(500408)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-08
8818.50 INR   +0.64%
03:20aTATA ELXSI : Loss of share certificate
PU
08/25TATA ELXSI : Financial Reporting Document
PU
08/19TATA ELXSI : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
Tata Elxsi : Loss of share certificate

09/10/2022 | 03:20am EDT
September 10, 2022

DGM - Corporate Relations

Listing Department

Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd.

National Stock Exchange

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza

Dalal Street

Plot No. C-1, Block G

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra - Kurla Complex

Bandra (East)

Mumbai - 400 051

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached the intimation letter received from our Registrars and Share Transfer Agent -TSR Consultants Private Limited, with respect to loss of share certificates and for issuance of duplicate certificates after compliance of required formalities.

This is for your information and records.

Best Regards,

For Tata Elxsi Limited

Cauveri

Sriram

Digitally signed by Cauveri Sriram Date: 2022.09.10 10:25:15 +05'30'

Cauveri Sriram

Company Secretary

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Date :-07/09/2022

Exchange Plaza

Plot No.c-1,G-Block

IFB Centre

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400051

Maharashtra

India

Attn : The Secretary of Stock Exchange

Dear Sir[s]/Madam,

UNIT

: Tata Elxsi Ltd

RE

: LOSS OF SHARE CERTIFICATES.

We have to advise you to place the appended Notice regarding loss of Certificate[s] for attention of the Members of the Exchange, with instructions that they communicate to us immediately if they are in a position to give us information relating to any transaction or whereabouts of the original certificate[s].

TSR CONSULTANTS PRIVATE LIMITED

(Subsidiary of Link Intime India Private Limited)

C-101, 1st Floor, 247 Park, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083 CIN - U74999MH2018PTC307859 Tel.: +91 8108118484 Fax : +91 22 6656 8494 E-mail :csg-unit@tcplindia.co.inWebsite : https://www.tcplindia.co.in

Business hours Monday to Friday 10.00 a.m. to 3.30 p.m

NOTICE

Tata Elxsi Ltd

Regd. Off : ITPB ROAD, WHITEFIELD BANGALORE

KARNATAKA 560048

NOTICE is hereby given that the certificate[s] for the under mentioned securities of the Company has / have been lost / mislaid and holder[s] of the said securities has/have applied to the Company to issue duplicate certificate[s]. Any person who has a claim in respect of the said securities should lodge such claim with the Company at the Registered Office, within 15 days from this date, else the Company will proceed to issue duplicate certificate[s] without further intimation.

Folio No.

Name of the holders(Inc Joint Holders)

Shares of Rs.

Certificate

Distinctive

10.00/- each

No.

Nos.

EXA0004870

ARCHANA MITRA

100

104325

15907711-

15907810

100

53243

11292611-

11292710

EXB0000431

B RAJUL

100

109836

16458721-

16458820

100

54698

11438111-

11438210

200

B246099

32146324-

32146523

EXK0001527

KALPNA KIRANBHAI DAVE, ARUNA

100

66668

12635111-

HARIVADAN SHELAT, HARIVADAN

12635210

NANALAL SHELAT

EXR0010435

REKHA GUPTA, AJAY KUMAR SAH

100

B248032

32465998-

32466097

Date :- 07/09/2022

Place :- Mumbai

TSR CONSULTANTS PRIVATE LIMITED

(Subsidiary of Link Intime India Private Limited)

C-101, 1st Floor, 247 Park, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083 CIN - U74999MH2018PTC307859 Tel.: +91 8108118484 Fax : +91 22 6656 8494 E-mail :csg-unit@tcplindia.co.inWebsite : https://www.tcplindia.co.in

Business hours Monday to Friday 10.00 a.m. to 3.30 p.m

Disclaimer

Tata Elxsi Ltd. published this content on 10 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2022 07:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
