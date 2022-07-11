|
Tata Metaliks : Annual Return in Form MGT-7 as on March 31, 2022 Download
FORM NO. MGT-7
[Pursuant to sub-Section(1) of section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 and sub-rule (1) of rule 11of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014]
Annual Return
(other than OPCs and Small Companies)
|
Form language
|
English
|
Hindi
Refer the instruction kit for filing the form.
I. REGISTRATION AND OTHER DETAILS
|
(i) * Corporate Identification Number (CIN) of the company
|
L27310WB1990PLC050000
|
Pre-fill
|
|
|
Global Location Number (GLN) of the company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the company
|
AABCT1389B
|
|
|
(ii)
|
(a) Name of the company
|
|
TATA METALIKS LTD.
|
|
|
|
(b) Registered office address
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TATA CENTRE, 10TH FLOOR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
43, J. L. NEHRU ROAD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KOLKATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
West Bengal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
700071
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
India
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(c) *e-mail ID of the company
|
|
avishek.ghosh@tatametaliks.co
|
|
|
|
(d) *Telephone number with STD code
|
66134200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(e) Website
|
|
https://www.tatametaliks.com
|
|
|
(iii)
|
|
Date of Incorporation
|
|
10/10/1990
|
|
|
|
|
|
(iv)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Type of the Company
|
Category of the Company
|
|
Sub-category of the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Public Company
|
Company limited by shares
|
|
Indian Non-Government company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(v) Whether company is having share capital
|
Yes
|
No
|
|
|
(vi) *Whether shares listed on recognized Stock Exchange(s)
|
Yes
|
No
|
|
|
|
(a) Details of stock exchanges where shares are listed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S. No.
|
|
Stock Exchange Name
|
|
|
Code
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BSE Limited
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
|
|
|
1,024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b) CIN of the Registrar and Transfer Agent
|
|
U72200WB1997PTC084977
|
|
Name of the Registrar and Transfer Agent
|
|
|
|
|
|
R & D INFOTECH PRIVATE LIMITED
|
|
|
|
|
|
Registered office address of the Registrar and Transfer Agents
|
|
|
|
|
15/C NARESH MITRA SARANI FORMERLY BELTALA ROAD
|
|
|
|
|
KOLKATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
(vii) *Financial year From date
|
01/04/2021
|
(DD/MM/YYYY) To date
|
31/03/2022
|
(viii) *Whether Annual general meeting (AGM) held
|
|
Yes
|
No
|
|
(a) If yes, date of AGM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b) Due date of AGM
|
30/09/2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
(c) Whether any extension for AGM granted
|
|
Yes
|
No
|
|
(f) Specify the reasons for not holding the same
|
|
|
|
The AGM is scheduled to be held on August 02, 2022.
II. PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY
|
*Number of business activities 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S.No
|
Main
|
Description of Main Activity group
|
Business
|
Description of Business Activity
|
% of turnover
|
|
Activity
|
|
Activity
|
|
of the
|
|
group code
|
|
Code
|
|
company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
C
|
Manufacturing
|
C7
|
Metal and metal products
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES (INCLUDING JOINT VENTURES)
|
*No. of Companies for which information is to be given 1
|
Pre-fill All
|
S.No
|
Name of the company
|
CIN / FCRN
|
Holding/ Subsidiary/Associate/
|
% of shares held
|
|
|
|
Joint Venture
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Tata Steel Limited
|
L27100MH1907PLC000260
|
Holding
|
60.03
IV. SHARE CAPITAL, DEBENTURES AND OTHER SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY
(i) *SHARE CAPITAL
|
|
(a) Equity share capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Particulars
|
|
Authorised
|
|
|
Issued
|
|
Subscribed
|
|
Paid up capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
capital
|
|
|
capital
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total number of equity shares
|
|
375,000,000
|
|
|
31,577,500
|
|
31,577,500
|
|
|
|
31,577,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total amount of equity shares (in
|
|
3,750,000,000
|
|
315,775,000
|
|
315,775,000
|
|
|
|
315,775,000
|
|
|
|
Rupees)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of classes
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of Shares
|
|
|
Authorised
|
Issued
|
Subscribed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
capital
|
Paid up capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
capital
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of equity shares
|
|
|
|
375,000,000
|
31,577,500
|
31,577,500
|
31,577,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nominal value per share (in rupees)
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
10
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total amount of equity shares (in rupees)
|
|
3,750,000,000
|
315,775,000
|
315,775,000
|
315,775,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b) Preference share capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Particulars
|
|
Authorised
|
|
|
Issued
|
|
Subscribed
|
|
|
Paid-up capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
capital
|
|
|
capital
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
Total number of preference shares
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total amount of preference shares
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in rupees)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of classes
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
Authorised
|
Issued
|
Subscribed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
capital
|
capital
|
capital
|
Paid up capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of preference shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nominal value per share (in rupees)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total amount of preference shares (in rupees)
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(c) Unclassified share capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Particulars
|
|
|
|
|
|
Authorised Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total amount of unclassified shares
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(d) Break-up of paid-up share capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
Total
|
Total
|
|
Class of shares
|
Number of shares
|
nominal
|
Paid-up
|
premium
|
|
|
|
|
|
amount
|
amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity shares
|
Physical
|
DEMAT
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At the beginning of the year
|
1,193,582
|
30,383,918
|
31577500
|
315,775,000
|
315,775,00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase during the year
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
i. Pubic Issues
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ii. Rights issue
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
iii. Bonus issue
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
iv. Private Placement/ Preferential allotment
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
v. ESOPs
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
vi. Sweat equity shares allotted
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
vii. Conversion of Preference share
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
viii. Conversion of Debentures
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ix. GDRs/ADRs
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
x. Others, specify
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dematerialisation of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decrease during the year
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
i. Buy-back of shares
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ii. Shares forfeited
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
iii. Reduction of share capital
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
iv. Others, specify
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dematerialisation of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At the end of the year
|
1,193,582
|
30,383,918
|
31577500
|
315,775,000
|
315,775,00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preference shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At the beginning of the year
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase during the year
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
i. Issues of shares
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ii. Re-issue of forfeited shares
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
iii. Others, specify
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decrease during the year
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
i. Redemption of shares
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ii. Shares forfeited
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
iii. Reduction of share capital
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
iv. Others, specify
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At the end of the year
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ISIN of the equity shares of the company
|
|
|
|
|
|
INE056C01010
|
|
(ii) Details of stock split/consolidation during the year (for each class of shares)
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
(i)
|
|
|
(ii)
|
|
|
|
(iii)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Before split /
|
|
Number of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Face value per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
After split /
|
|
Number of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Face value per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Details of shares/Debentures Transfers since closure date of last financial year (or in the case of the first return at any time since the incorporation of the company) *
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
[Details being provided in a CD/Digital Media]
|
Yes
|
No
|
Not Applicable
|
Separate sheet attached for details of transfers
|
Yes
|
No
|
Note: In case list of transfer exceeds 10, option for submission as a separate sheet attachment or submission in a CD/Digital Media may be shown.
Date of the previous annual general meeting
