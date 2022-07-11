Tata Metaliks : Annual Return in Form MGT-7 as on March 31, 2022 Download

Log in
TATA METALIKS : Annual Return in Form MGT-7 as on March 31, 2022
PU
07/09TATA METALIKS : Independent Assurance of Non-financial information Download
PU
07/05TATA METALIKS : Newspaper advertisement for registration of e-mail IDs for 32nd AGM - English and Bengali Download
PU
Summary 
Summary

Tata Metaliks : Annual Return in Form MGT-7 as on March 31, 2022

07/11/2022 | 11:24am EDT

07/11/2022 | 11:24am EDT
FORM NO. MGT-7

[Pursuant to sub-Section(1) of section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 and sub-rule (1) of rule 11of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014]

Annual Return

(other than OPCs and Small Companies)

Form language

English

Hindi

Refer the instruction kit for filing the form.

I. REGISTRATION AND OTHER DETAILS

(i) * Corporate Identification Number (CIN) of the company

L27310WB1990PLC050000

Pre-fill

Global Location Number (GLN) of the company

* Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the company

AABCT1389B

(ii)

(a) Name of the company

TATA METALIKS LTD.

(b) Registered office address

TATA CENTRE, 10TH FLOOR

43, J. L. NEHRU ROAD

KOLKATA

West Bengal

700071

India

(c) *e-mail ID of the company

avishek.ghosh@tatametaliks.co

(d) *Telephone number with STD code

66134200

(e) Website

https://www.tatametaliks.com

(iii)

Date of Incorporation

10/10/1990

(iv)

Type of the Company

Category of the Company

Sub-category of the Company

Public Company

Company limited by shares

Indian Non-Government company

(v) Whether company is having share capital

Yes

No

(vi) *Whether shares listed on recognized Stock Exchange(s)

Yes

No

Page 1 of 16

(a) Details of stock exchanges where shares are listed

S. No.

Stock Exchange Name

Code

BSE Limited

1

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

1,024

(b) CIN of the Registrar and Transfer Agent

U72200WB1997PTC084977

Name of the Registrar and Transfer Agent

R & D INFOTECH PRIVATE LIMITED

Registered office address of the Registrar and Transfer Agents

15/C NARESH MITRA SARANI FORMERLY BELTALA ROAD

KOLKATA

(vii) *Financial year From date

01/04/2021

(DD/MM/YYYY) To date

31/03/2022

(viii) *Whether Annual general meeting (AGM) held

Yes

No

(a) If yes, date of AGM

(b) Due date of AGM

30/09/2022

(c) Whether any extension for AGM granted

Yes

No

(f) Specify the reasons for not holding the same

The AGM is scheduled to be held on August 02, 2022.

II. PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY

Pre-fill

(DD/MM/YYYY)

*Number of business activities 1

S.No

Main

Description of Main Activity group

Business

Description of Business Activity

% of turnover

Activity

Activity

of the

group code

Code

company

1

C

Manufacturing

C7

Metal and metal products

100

  1. PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES (INCLUDING JOINT VENTURES)

*No. of Companies for which information is to be given 1

Pre-fill All

Page 2 of 16

S.No

Name of the company

CIN / FCRN

Holding/ Subsidiary/Associate/

% of shares held

Joint Venture

1

Tata Steel Limited

L27100MH1907PLC000260

Holding

60.03

IV. SHARE CAPITAL, DEBENTURES AND OTHER SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY

(i) *SHARE CAPITAL

(a) Equity share capital

Particulars

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

Paid up capital

capital

capital

capital

Total number of equity shares

375,000,000

31,577,500

31,577,500

31,577,500

Total amount of equity shares (in

3,750,000,000

315,775,000

315,775,000

315,775,000

Rupees)

Number of classes

1

Class of Shares

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

capital

Paid up capital

capital

capital

Number of equity shares

375,000,000

31,577,500

31,577,500

31,577,500

Nominal value per share (in rupees)

10

10

10

10

Total amount of equity shares (in rupees)

3,750,000,000

315,775,000

315,775,000

315,775,000

(b) Preference share capital

Particulars

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

Paid-up capital

capital

capital

capital

Total number of preference shares

0

0

0

0

Total amount of preference shares

0

0

0

0

(in rupees)

Number of classes

0

Class of shares

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

capital

capital

capital

Paid up capital

Number of preference shares

Nominal value per share (in rupees)

Total amount of preference shares (in rupees)

0

0

(c) Unclassified share capital

Particulars

Authorised Capital

Total amount of unclassified shares

0

(d) Break-up of paid-up share capital

Page 3 of 16

Total

Total

Total

Class of shares

Number of shares

nominal

Paid-up

premium

amount

amount

Equity shares

Physical

DEMAT

Total

At the beginning of the year

1,193,582

30,383,918

31577500

315,775,000

315,775,00

Increase during the year

0

0

0

0

0

0

i. Pubic Issues

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Rights issue

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Bonus issue

0

0

0

0

0

0

iv. Private Placement/ Preferential allotment

0

0

0

0

0

0

v. ESOPs

0

0

0

0

0

0

vi. Sweat equity shares allotted

0

0

0

0

0

0

vii. Conversion of Preference share

0

0

0

0

0

0

viii. Conversion of Debentures

0

0

0

0

0

0

ix. GDRs/ADRs

0

0

0

0

0

0

x. Others, specify

Dematerialisation of shares

Decrease during the year

0

0

0

0

0

0

i. Buy-back of shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Shares forfeited

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Reduction of share capital

0

0

0

0

0

0

iv. Others, specify

Dematerialisation of shares

At the end of the year

1,193,582

30,383,918

31577500

315,775,000

315,775,00

Preference shares

At the beginning of the year

0

0

0

0

0

Increase during the year

0

0

0

0

0

0

i. Issues of shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Re-issue of forfeited shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

Page 4 of 16

iii. Others, specify

0

0

Nil

Decrease during the year

0

0

0

0

0

0

i. Redemption of shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Shares forfeited

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Reduction of share capital

0

0

0

0

0

0

iv. Others, specify

0

0

Nil

At the end of the year

0

0

0

0

0

ISIN of the equity shares of the company

INE056C01010

(ii) Details of stock split/consolidation during the year (for each class of shares)

0

Class of shares

(i)

(ii)

(iii)

Before split /

Number of shares

Consolidation

Face value per share

After split /

Number of shares

Consolidation

Face value per share

  1. Details of shares/Debentures Transfers since closure date of last financial year (or in the case of the first return at any time since the incorporation of the company) *

Nil

[Details being provided in a CD/Digital Media]

Yes

No

Not Applicable

Separate sheet attached for details of transfers

Yes

No

Note: In case list of transfer exceeds 10, option for submission as a separate sheet attachment or submission in a CD/Digital Media may be shown.

Date of the previous annual general meeting

Page 5 of 16

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tata Metaliks Ltd. published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 15:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
