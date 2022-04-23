Tata Metaliks : Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2022Download

TML: 4327: 2022

Date: April 22, 2022

The Secretary, Listing Department BSE Limited

The Manager, Listing Department

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,

Mumbai - 400 001. Maharashtra, India.

G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051.

Scrip Code: 513434

Maharashtra, India Symbol: TATAMETALI

Dear Madam, Sirs,

Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting

This has reference to our intimation dated April 11, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Tata Metaliks Limited ('the Company') at its meeting held today, i.e., April 22, 2022, inter-alia, transacted the following business:

1. Financial Results

Approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2022.

Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP, the Statutory Auditors of the Company, have issued Auditors' Report with an unmodified opinion on the Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2022.

A copy of the said results together with the Auditors' Report for quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2022 are enclosed herewith as Annexure-I. These are also being made available on the website of the Company at www.tatametaliks.com

2. Dividend Recommended a dividend of Rs. 8/- per Equity Share of Rs. 10.00/- each (80%) to the shareholders of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2022. The dividend recommended by the Board of the Company is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company and will be paid as per applicable guidelines.

3. Re-appointment of Statutory Auditors Based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board has recommended re-appointment of Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP (Firm Registration No.

METALIKS LIMITED

Tata Centre 43 J. L. Nehru Road Kolkata 700 071 India

Tel 91 33 6613 4200 Fax 91 33 2288 4372 e-mail:tml@tatametaliks.co.in

CIN L27310WB1990PLC050000

304026E/E-300009) as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a second term to hold office for a period of 5 (five) consecutive years from the conclusion of the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in the year 2022 till the conclusion of the 37th Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2027, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing AGM.

This disclosure is made pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended.

Further, in compliance with Regulation 47 of SEBI Listing Regulations, the financial results will be duly published in the stipulated newspapers and will also be available on the Company's website www.tatametaliks.com.

The meeting commenced at 04:00 p.m. (IST) and concluded at 7:15p.m. (IST).

A copy of the press release is also enclosed as Annexure-II.

This is for your information and record.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Metaliks Limited

Avishek Ghosh

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Encl.: as above

