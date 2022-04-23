Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Tata Metaliks Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    513434   INE056C01010

TATA METALIKS LIMITED

(513434)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-21
864.25 INR   +0.34%
01:49aTATA METALIKS : Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2022Download
PU
12:39aTATA METALIKS : Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2022Download
PU
04/22TATA METALIKS : Dividend
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tata Metaliks : Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2022Download

04/23/2022 | 01:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tata Metaliks Limited reports Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022

Achieved highest ever PBT of Rs.339 crore (up 11% Y-o-Y)

Kolkata, April 22, 2022: Tata Metaliks Limited ("TML") today declared its Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2022. While the company recorded Revenue from operations of Rs 808 Crores and PBT of Rs 73 Crores for the quarter ending March'22, the figures for the full year FY'22 stand at Rs 2,746 Crores and Rs 339 Crores respectively. The Board of Directors have recommended a dividend of Rs 8 per fully paid equity share (face value of Rs 10 each).

Revenue for the quarter saw an increase of ~17% over Q3 FY'22. Despite the continuing volatility in prices of major raw materials like coal, coke and iron ore through the quarter, the company could achieve PBT for the quarter (Q4 FY'22) at ~46% higher than the previous quarter (Q3 FY'22) due to the buoyant finished goods prices and profit on sale of land of discontinued operation in Maharashtra. The Company achieved an EBITDA margin of 8% for Q4 FY'22 and 14% for the year FY'22.

Highlights of the Company's annual performance are:

  • Highest annual Hot Metal and DI Pipe production at 565 KT and 236 KT respectively (previous high - HM 544 KT in FY'20 and DI Pipe 234 KT FY'19)

  • Highest annual Coke Plant production 232 KT (previous high 147 KT in FY '19)

  • Highest annual Power Generation 22.4 MW (previous high 15.6 MW in FY'19)

  • Highest ever annual sales of PI and DI pipe from Kharagpur plant at 341 KT and 237 KT respectively

Performance Highlights:

Figures in Rs. Cr. unless specified

FY'21

FY'22

Q4 FY'22

Q3 FY'22

Q4 FY'21

287

341

Pig Iron sales (kt)

86

75

80

194

237

DI Pipe sales (kt)

69

67

75

397.36

394.68

EBITDA

63.64

71.14

145.87

67.13

61.69

Depreciation

14.59

15.01

15.97

23.60

24.50

Finance costs

6.69

5.84

5.97

306.63

308.49

PBT before Exceptional item

42.36

50.29

123.93

-

30.83

Exceptional item

30.83

-

-

306.63

339.32

PBT

73.19

50.29

123.93

219.81

237.45

PAT

52.46

35.65

74.99

73.55

75.20

Earnings per Share - Basic (Rs.)

16.61

11.29

23.75

69.61

75.20

Earnings per Share - Diluted (Rs.)

16.61

11.29

23.75

METALIKS LIMITED

Tata Centre 43 J. L. Nehru Road Kolkata 700 071 India

Tel 91 33 6613 4200 Fax 91 33 2288 4372 e-mail:tml@tatametaliks.co.in

CIN L27310WB1990PLC050000

Managing Director's Comments

Mr. Sandeep Kumar, Managing Director of Tata Metaliks said: "While DIP business has delivered on its planned volumes, the Pig Iron business got impacted due to lower production from one of the blast furnaces that took long to stabilize post a maintenance shutdown. The significant increase in coal, coke & consumable prices as also continuing drag of old orders (booked in FY21) of DIP has impacted our profitability. However, Profits from sale of land of discontinued operation has added to the bottom line of the Company.

Government's increased investment in water infrastructure has kept the demand for DI Pipes robust. Pig iron prices surged in March and are expected to remain firm with a jump in exports due to disruption in global pig iron supply chain on account of Ukraine - Russia war.

Despite several challenges like two waves of COVID-19 in FY22, the Company could complete most of the installation of Phase 1 of its new DI Pipe plant at Kharagpur. It is conducting hot trials & commissioning of various Plant equipment progressively using digital technologies like Augmented Reality (AR) system as it was becoming challenging for overseas engineers from the OEMs to travel to India from abroad due to covid-related visa restrictions. This plant is being built on Industry 4.0 concept and it will be one of its kind in the DI Pipe industry with high levels of automation, mechanisation and digitalisation

Tata Metaliks Limited is a subsidiary of Tata Steel which started its commercial production in 1994. It has its manufacturing facilities at Kharagpur, West Bengal, India which produces Pig Iron and Ductile Iron pipes. The plant annually produces around 550,000 tonnes of hot metal, out of which over 200,000 tonnes is converted into DI Pipes and the rest into Pig Iron.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release describing the Company's performance may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those directly or indirectly expressed, inferred or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Company's operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in or due to the environment, Government regulations, laws, statutes, judicial pronouncements and/or other incidental factors.

For media enquiries contact:

Rajesh Mishra

Tel: +91 9831107788

E-mail: rajesh.mishra@tatametaliks.co.in

METALIKS LIMITED

Tata Centre 43 J. L. Nehru Road Kolkata 700 071 India

Tel 91 33 6613 4200 Fax 91 33 2288 4372 e-mail:tml@tatametaliks.co.in

CIN L27310WB1990PLC050000

Disclaimer

Tata Metaliks Ltd. published this content on 23 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2022 05:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TATA METALIKS LIMITED
01:49aTATA METALIKS : Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2022Download
PU
12:39aTATA METALIKS : Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2022Down..
PU
04/22TATA METALIKS : Dividend
PU
04/22TATA METALIKS : Quarterly Corporate Governance Compliance Report as on March 31, 2022 Down..
PU
04/15TATA METALIKS : Quarterly Corporate Governance Compliance Report as on December 31, 2021 D..
PU
03/03TATA METALIKS : Spurt in Volume
PU
01/14TRANSCRIPT : Tata Metaliks Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
01/14Tata Metaliks Posts Decline in Q3 Net Profit, Shares Slip
MT
01/14Indian shares slip after five-day rally; HCL top drag ahead of results
RE
01/14TATA METALIKS : Financial Results for the quarter ended 31 December 2021Download
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 27 310 M 357 M 357 M
Net income 2022 2 810 M 36,7 M 36,7 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,72x
Yield 2022 0,93%
Capitalization 27 291 M 357 M 357 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,00x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 1 263
Free-Float 40,0%
Chart TATA METALIKS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tata Metaliks Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA METALIKS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 864,25
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sandeep Kumar Managing Director & Executive Director
Subhra Sengupta Chief Financial Officer
Koushik Chatterjee Chairman
Debasish Mishra Vice President-Operations PI Division
Soumyajyoti Sarkar Vice President-Operations DI Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATA METALIKS LIMITED3.06%357
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-4.75%23 199
JSW STEEL LIMITED10.33%23 180
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION6.36%19 900
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-11.23%14 131
TERNIUM S.A.5.91%9 048