Tata Metaliks : Financial Results for the quarter ended 31 December 2021Download

Tata Metaliks Limited reports Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021

Highest ever 9M PBT at Rs 266 crores

Kolkata, January 13, 2022: Tata Metaliks Limited ("TML") today declared its Financial Results for the

third quarter of FY'22. TML recorded Revenue from Operations of Rs.690 Crores and Profit before Tax (PBT) of Rs.50 Crores for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

While the Revenue saw an increase of ~7%, PBT for the quarter (Q3 FY'22) was ~38% lower than the previous quarter (Q2 FY'22). Profits took a hit this quarter mainly due to lower production in one of the Blast Furnaces owing to planned shutdown and much higher cost of raw materials - cost of coke and iron ore increased by ~30% and 50% respectively compared to Q2. The overall impact was however mitigated to some extent by the buoyant Finished Goods prices and much higher sales volumes of Ductile Iron Pipe (DIP). The Company achieved an EBITDA margin of 10.3% for Q3 FY'22.

For the period of nine months ended December 31, 2021, TML recorded Revenue from Operations of Rs.1,938 Crores and PBT of Rs.266 Crores. This was higher year-on-year by ~54% and 46% respectively.

Highlights of the Company's Q3 performance are:

Production of Hot Metal was ~5% lower than previous quarter because of ~10 days shutdown of one furnace, but production of DIP was higher by ~20% compared to Q2 FY'22.

Pig Iron (PI) quarterly deliveries at 75 kt was lower by ~17% compared to Q2 FY'22. DIP deliveries, however, were highest ever recorded in any third quarter and was higher by ~30% compared to Q2 FY'22.

Performance Highlights:

Figures in Rs. Cr. unless specified