Tata Metaliks : Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022Download

Tata Metaliks Limited reports Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022

Achieved topline growth of 11% Y-o-Y

Kolkata, July 13, 2022: Tata Metaliks Limited ("TML") today declared its Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2022. The company recorded Revenue from operations of Rs 666 Crores and PBT of Rs 1.73 Crores for the quarter ended June'22.

Revenue for the quarter saw an increase of ~11% Y-o-Y over Q1 FY'22 driven by increased realization of both Pig Iron and DI Pipe by ~36 to 40%. However, Sales Volume of Pig Iron & DI Pipe were lower by 23% & 8% respectively on a y-o-y basis owing primarily to softening of market sentiment of Pig Iron from mid-May onwards. Pig Iron prices also witnessed a sharp drop in market prices after imposition of export duty by the Govt on 22nd May, 2022. On the Raw materials front, coal and coke prices moved up significantly (coke price was up 30% over Q4). Profitability was severely impacted in the quarter owing to the above factors.

Performance Highlights:

Figures in Rs. Crore unless specified FY'22 Q1 FY'23 Q4 FY'22 Q1 FY'22 341 Pig Iron sales (kt) 68 86 89 237 DI Pipe sales (kt) 46 69 50 394.68 EBITDA 27.11 63.64 156.99 61.69 Depreciation 18.35 14.59 16.15 24.50 Finance costs 7.03 6.69 6.01 308.49 PBT before Exceptional item 1.73 42.36 134.83 30.83 Exceptional item - 30.83 - 339.32 PBT 1.73 73.19 134.83 237.45 PAT 1.22 52.46 94.72 75.20 Earnings per Share - Basic (Rs.) 0.39 16.61 29.99 75.20 Earnings per Share - Diluted (Rs.) 0.39 16.61 29.99

