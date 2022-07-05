Tata Metaliks : Newspaper advertisement for registration of e-mail IDs for 32nd AGM - English and Bengali Download

Sub: Newspaper Advertisement

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 47 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in compliance with General Circular nos. dated April 8, 2020, April 13, 2020, May 5, 2020, January 13, 2021 and December 14, 2021, issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs please find enclosed herewith copies of newspaper advertisement published in the following newspapers for the attention of the Shareholders of the Company, intimating that the 32nd Annual General Meeting of Tata Metaliks Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 02, 2022 at 3.00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conference/Other Audio Visual Means:

1. Business Standard (English)

2. Aajkaal (Bengali)

The above information is also available on the website of the Company at www.tatametaliks.com. This is for your information and records.

Tata Metaliks Limited

CompanyAvishek GhoshSecretary and Compliance Officer

METALIKS LIMITED