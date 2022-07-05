Tata Metaliks : Newspaper advertisement for registration of e-mail IDs for 32nd AGM - English and Bengali Download
07/05/2022 | 05:53am EDT
TML: 4337: 2022
BSEThe Secretary,Limited Listing Department
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Dalal Street
Mumbai - 400 001.
Maharashtra, India.
Scrip Code: 513434
Dear Madam, Sirs,
Date: July 05, 2022 NationalThe Manager,StockListingExchangeDepartmentof India Limited Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1 G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051. Maharashtra, India.
Symbol: TATAMETALI
Sub: Newspaper Advertisement
Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 47 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in compliance with General Circular nos. dated April 8, 2020, April 13, 2020, May 5, 2020, January 13, 2021 and December 14, 2021, issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs please find enclosed herewith copies of newspaper advertisement published in the following newspapers for the attention of the Shareholders of the Company, intimating that the 32nd Annual General Meeting of Tata Metaliks Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 02, 2022 at 3.00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conference/Other Audio Visual Means:
1. Business Standard (English)
2. Aajkaal (Bengali)
The above information is also available on the website of the Company at www.tatametaliks.com. This is for your information and records.
Thanking you.
Yours faithfully,
Tata Metaliks Limited
CompanyAvishek GhoshSecretary and Compliance Officer
Encl.: As above
METALIKS LIMITED
Tata Centre 43 J. L. Nehru Road Kolkata 700 071 India