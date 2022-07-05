Tata Metaliks : Newspaper advertisement for registration of e-mail IDs for 32nd AGM - English and Bengali Download

Log in
    513434   INE056C01010

TATA METALIKS LIMITED

(513434)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-03
658.45 INR   -1.24%
658.45 INR   -1.24%
Tata Metaliks : Newspaper advertisement for registration of e-mail IDs for 32nd AGM - English and Bengali

07/05/2022 | 05:53am EDT

07/05/2022 | 05:53am EDT
TML: 4337: 2022

BSEThe Secretary,Limited Listing Department

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Dalal Street

Mumbai - 400 001.

Maharashtra, India.

Scrip Code: 513434

Dear Madam, Sirs,

Date: July 05, 2022 NationalThe Manager,StockListingExchangeDepartmentof India Limited Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1 G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051. Maharashtra, India.

Symbol: TATAMETALI

Sub: Newspaper Advertisement

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 47 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in compliance with General Circular nos. dated April 8, 2020, April 13, 2020, May 5, 2020, January 13, 2021 and December 14, 2021, issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs please find enclosed herewith copies of newspaper advertisement published in the following newspapers for the attention of the Shareholders of the Company, intimating that the 32nd Annual General Meeting of Tata Metaliks Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 02, 2022 at 3.00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conference/Other Audio Visual Means:

1. Business Standard (English)

2. Aajkaal (Bengali)

The above information is also available on the website of the Company at www.tatametaliks.com. This is for your information and records.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Metaliks Limited

CompanyAvishek GhoshSecretary and Compliance Officer

Encl.: As above

METALIKS LIMITED

Tata Centre 43 J. L. Nehru Road Kolkata 700 071 India

Tel 91 33 6613 4200 Fax 91 33 2288 4372 e-mail: tml@tatametaliks.co.in

CIN L27310WB1990PLC050000

Date of publication: 05/07/2022 (English)

METALIKS LIMITED

Tata Centre 43 J. L. Nehru Road Kolkata 700 071 India

Tel 91 33 6613 4200 Fax 91 33 2288 4372 e-mail: tml@tatametaliks.co.in

CIN L27310WB1990PLC050000

Date of publication: 05/07/2022 (Bengali)

METALIKS LIMITED

Tata Centre 43 J. L. Nehru Road Kolkata 700 071 India

Tel 91 33 6613 4200 Fax 91 33 2288 4372 e-mail: tml@tatametaliks.co.in

CIN L27310WB1990PLC050000

Disclaimer

Tata Metaliks Ltd. published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 09:52:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 27 310 M 346 M 346 M
Net income 2022 2 810 M 35,6 M 35,6 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,41x
Yield 2022 1,21%
Capitalization 20 792 M 263 M 263 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,76x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 1 263
Free-Float 40,0%
Technical analysis trends TATA METALIKS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 658,45
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sandeep Kumar Managing Director & Executive Director
Subhra Sengupta Chief Financial Officer
Koushik Chatterjee Chairman
Debasish Mishra Vice President-Operations PI Division
Soumyajyoti Sarkar Vice President-Operations DI Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATA METALIKS LIMITED-21.48%263
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-13.83%20 506
JSW STEEL LIMITED-15.89%16 778
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-1.61%15 178
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-18.95%14 849
AVIC HEAVY MACHINERY CO., LTD.-5.45%7 493