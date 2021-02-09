Chauffeur service Blacklane buys majority stake in Havn to boost electric fleet

The investment was completed in November and permits Blacklane to grow Havn's service and offer more zero-emission rides in London, the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

With this deal, Berlin-based Blacklane, which operates in more than 300 cities in 50 countries, will add Havn's all-electric Jaguar I-PACE performance SUVs to its global fleet.

App-based ride-hailing service Havn was launched in September 2019 by Jaguar Land Rover's venture capital and mobility services unit, InMotion.

"With our combined expertise, Havn and Blacklane will provide more zero-emission rides in London and beyond to lead the next era of chauffeured services worldwide," Blacklane's chief revenue officer and director of Havn, Sascha Meskendahl, said in a statement.

Global ride-hailing service firms including Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft are increasingly electrifying their fleets, following years of criticism by environmental groups an

d authorities over the pollution and congestion caused by their vehicles. (https://reut.rs/2YWtCDn)

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)