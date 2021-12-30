Foreign carmakers interested in Ford plant in India - state minister

CHENNAI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Foreign automakers have
indicated an interest to the government of India's Tamil Nadu
state in acquiring Ford Motor Co's plant there, the state
industries minister said on Thursday, after inconclusive talks
with the Tata Group.
Ford India said in September it would wind down operations
at a factory in Western Gujarat state by end-2021 and vehicle
and engine manufacturing at the Tamil Nadu plant by 2022, as it
did not see a path to profitability in the country.
"Early stage talks are going on," Thangam Thennarasu,
industries minister of Tamil Nadu told Reuters, adding that he
could not give details of which firms were interested.
"It is eventually up to Ford as it will be a commercial
arrangement. We are merely facilitating talks between the
companies," he said.
Thennarasu said the Tata Group had also shown an interest in
buying the Ford plant, having met the state's chief minister and
visited the plant for a preliminary study but the state
government had yet to hear from them about any deal.
"It is now up to them to make an official announcement,"
Thennarasu told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.
Ford, asked about which firms might be interested in buying
the Tamil Nadu plant, told Reuters in a statement: "We continue
to explore possible alternatives for our manufacturing
facilities but have nothing further to share."
Tamil Nadu, a state of more than 70 million people and one
of the country's most industrialised, is sometimes called the
"Detroit of Asia". It is home to factories of companies
including BMW, Daimler, Hyundai, Nissan and Renault.
Thennarasu said the state has been receiving interest from
electric vehicle manufacturers and battery makers. Ride-sharing
company Ola, which has started an electric scooter manufacturing
facility in the state, has expressed plans to expand, he said.
