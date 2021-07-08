General Announcement::Tata Motors Group Global Wholesales in Q1 of FY22

This is for the information of the exchange and the members.

Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 2,14,250 in Q1 FY22

Mumbai, July 8, 2021: The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q1 FY22, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 2,14,250 nos., higher by 134%, as compared to Q1 FY21.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q1 FY22 were at 52,470 nos., higher by 355%, over Q1 FY21.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q1 FY22 were at 1,61,780 nos., higher by 102% as compared to Q1 FY21.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 97,141 vehicles (**JLR number for Q1 FY22 includes CJLR volumes of 12,699 units). Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 21,373 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 75,768 vehicles.

**CJLR - It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR

