General Announcement::Tata Motors Group Global Wholesales in Q1 of FY22

July 8, 2021
|
|
Sc no. - 16435
|
|
Dear Sirs,
|
Re: Press Release - Tata Motors Group Global Wholesales in Q1 of FY22
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, enclosed herewith is a Press Release issued by the Company on the above subject, the content of which is self-explanatory.
This is for the information of the exchange and the members.
Yours faithfully,
Tata Motors Limited
Hoshang K Sethna
Company Secretary
Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 2,14,250 in Q1 FY22
Mumbai, July 8, 2021: The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q1 FY22, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 2,14,250 nos., higher by 134%, as compared to Q1 FY21.
Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q1 FY22 were at 52,470 nos., higher by 355%, over Q1 FY21.
Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q1 FY22 were at 1,61,780 nos., higher by 102% as compared to Q1 FY21.
Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 97,141 vehicles (**JLR number for Q1 FY22 includes CJLR volumes of 12,699 units). Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 21,373 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 75,768 vehicles.
**CJLR - It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR
-Ends-
