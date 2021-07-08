Log in
TATA MOTORS LIMITED

General Announcement::Tata Motors Group Global Wholesales in Q1 of FY22

07/08/2021
BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

First Floor, New Trading Ring

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Rotunda Building, P J Towers

Plot No.C/1, G Block

Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Kind Attn: Mr Khushro A. Bulsara

Kind Attn: Mr Lokesh Bhandari

General Manager & Head

Senior Manager

Listing Compliance & Legal Regulatory

Listing & Compliance

July 8, 2021

Sc no. - 16435

Dear Sirs,

Re: Press Release - Tata Motors Group Global Wholesales in Q1 of FY22

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, enclosed herewith is a Press Release issued by the Company on the above subject, the content of which is self-explanatory.

This is for the information of the exchange and the members.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Motors Limited

Hoshang K Sethna

Company Secretary

Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 2,14,250 in Q1 FY22

Mumbai, July 8, 2021: The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q1 FY22, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 2,14,250 nos., higher by 134%, as compared to Q1 FY21.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q1 FY22 were at 52,470 nos., higher by 355%, over Q1 FY21.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q1 FY22 were at 1,61,780 nos., higher by 102% as compared to Q1 FY21.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 97,141 vehicles (**JLR number for Q1 FY22 includes CJLR volumes of 12,699 units). Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 21,373 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 75,768 vehicles.

**CJLR - It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR

-Ends-

Issued by:

Tata Motors Corporate Communications

E-mail: indiacorpcomm@tatamotors.com

Tel: +91 22-66657613

www.tatamotors.com

CINL28920MH1945PLC004520

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 09 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2021 18:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
