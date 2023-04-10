Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Tata Motors Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-05
437.55 INR   +2.61%
12:27aINDIA STOCKS-Auto, realty stocks power Indian shares ahead of March quarter earnings
RE
12:11aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher led by auto, realty stocks on strong Q4 update
RE
04/09Indian shares set for lacklustre start after U.S. data dampens mood
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INDIA STOCKS-Auto, realty stocks power Indian shares ahead of March quarter earnings

04/10/2023 | 12:27am EDT
BENGALURU, April 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares advanced on Monday, aided by auto and realty stocks following strong quarterly business updates, but rising odds of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike in May capped gains.

The Nifty 50 rose 0.28% at 17,647.70, as of 9:51 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.24% to 59,975.11.

The Nifty and the Sensex have risen nearly 4% over the past five sessions. Investors now await the corporate earnings for the quarter-ended March, scheduled to begin this week.

Ten of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced, with auto stocks rising over 1%.

Tata Motors surged 8% and was the top gainer in the Nifty, after several brokerages reiterated a "buy" rating and maintained positive view of the company after its business update for the March quarter. Tata Motors said JLR sales rose in Q4 as chip supply recovered.

Realty stocks jumped over 2%. Sobha climbed nearly 4% after its Q4 business update showed that quarterly sales rose to record high 14.63 billion rupees ($178.8 million).

"The market has been on an upward bias," said Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president (research) at Mehta Equities, adding that healthy foreign institutional investors' buying over the last few sessions and economic data have fuelled optimism.

FIIs have remained net buyers in each of the last six sessions,

adding

47.39 billion rupees worth of equities over the period.

Wall Street equities rose on Thursday in a truncated week, ahead of U.S. jobs data, which was released on Friday.

The data indicated that the labour market remained tight in March, but was largely in line with expectations and increased the probability of a Fed rate hike in May.

The market is pricing in 68.3% chance of a 25 basis point rate hike in May, up from 49.2% on Thursday, according to CME's FedWatch Tool. ($1 = 81.8400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.15% 0.6662 Delayed Quote.-2.13%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.20% 1.24054 Delayed Quote.2.65%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.05% 0.7395 Delayed Quote.0.26%
CME GROUP 16.67% 0.035 End-of-day quote.16.67%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.14% 1.08969 Delayed Quote.1.86%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.02% 0.012222 Delayed Quote.1.05%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.33% 0.62318 Delayed Quote.-1.48%
NIFTY 50 0.24% 17655.15 Delayed Quote.-2.80%
SENSEX BSE30 0.24% 59832.97 Real-time Quote.-1.66%
SOBHA LIMITED 4.13% 469.1 Delayed Quote.-21.83%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 2.61% 437.55 End-of-day quote.12.74%
Financials
Sales 2023 3 344 B 40 871 M 40 871 M
Net income 2023 -3 549 M -43,4 M -43,4 M
Net Debt 2023 817 B 9 979 M 9 979 M
P/E ratio 2023 -1 421x
Yield 2023 0,02%
Capitalization 1 564 B 19 108 M 19 108 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
EV / Sales 2024 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 73 608
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tata Motors Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 437,55 INR
Average target price 518,18 INR
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Flack Co-President & Chief Purchasing Officer
Rajendra Petkar Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Ravindra Kumar G.P Co-President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Pathamadai B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATA MOTORS LIMITED12.74%19 108
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.39%186 920
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG10.46%79 150
VOLKSWAGEN AG6.05%76 942
BMW AG18.28%68 959
FORD MOTOR COMPANY6.02%49 320
