BENGALURU, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Indian salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group is considering spinning off its battery business in a bid to expand its presence in the country's renewable energy and electric vehicle (EV) sectors, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Tata is in the early stage of discussions to carve out Agratas Energy Storage Solutions as an independent unit, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Agratas makes batteries for automobile and energy sectors and counts Tata Motors and unit Jaguar Land Rover as its customers, according to its website.

Tata Group and Agratas did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

If listed, Agratas may be valued at $5 billion-$10 billion, the report said.

Tata Motors recently became India's most valuable carmaker, topping market leader Maruti Suzuki by market capitalisation.

Bloomberg News had reported in January that the battery unit is in talks with a group of banks to raise as much as $500 million via a green loan to help develop its factories.

Agratas currently has manufacturing hubs in India and the UK, according to its website.

Tata Motors is also exploring similar spinoff plans for its EV business, Bloomberg said. (Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)