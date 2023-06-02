Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Tata Motors Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-31
535.25 INR   +1.67%
10:48aIndia's Tata Group signs $1.6 billion EV battery plant deal
RE
08:09aShould A Court Intervene In Matters Relating To Tenders And Contracts?
AQ
02:01aTata Motors' Passenger Vehicle Sales Rise 6% in May, Commercial Vehicle Sales Down 12%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's Tata Group signs $1.6 billion EV battery plant deal

06/02/2023 | 10:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Tata Motors logo is pictured outside the company showroom in Mumbai

AHMEDABAD (Reuters) - India's Tata Group signed an outline deal on Friday on building a lithium-ion cell factory, based on investment of about 130 billion rupees ($1.58 billion), as part of the nation's efforts to create its own electric vehicle supply chain.

Compared to the size of its population, India's car market is tiny. Tata Motors dominates its electric vehicle (EV) sales, which made up just 1% of India's total car sales of about 3.8 million last year.

A joint statement on the memorandum of understanding, between Tata's unit Agratas Energy Storage Solutions and the government of the western state of Gujarat, said work on the plant, to be based in Sanand, northern Gujarat, was expected to start in less than three years.

It would have initial manufacturing capacity of 20 Gigawatt hours (GWh), which could be doubled in a second phase of expansion, the statement said.

"The plant will go a long way in contributing to the development of the EV ecosystem in Gujarat and India," Vijay Nehra, an official in the Gujarat state government told Reuters.

($1 = 82.3373 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sumit Khanna and Tanvi Mehta; editing by Barbara Lewis)

By Sumit Khanna


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 1.67% 535.25 End-of-day quote.37.92%
TOPIX INDEX 1.55% 2182.7 Delayed Quote.13.62%
All news about TATA MOTORS LIMITED
10:48aIndia's Tata Group signs $1.6 billion EV battery plant deal
RE
08:09aShould A Court Intervene In Matters Relating To Tenders And Contracts?
AQ
02:01aTata Motors' Passenger Vehicle Sales Rise 6% in May, Commercial Vehicle Sales Down 12%
MT
06/01India clocks robust SUV sales in May, two-wheeler volumes rise
RE
06/01Tata Motors : registered total salesof ­­­­74,973 units in May 2023 - Form 6-K
PU
06/01Losses in Financial, Telecom Names Drag Indian Equities; Coal India Drops 5%
MT
06/01Tata Motors Limited Reports Sales Results for the Month Ended May 2023
CI
05/31Jaguar Land Rover recalling I-PACE vehicles in US over fire risks
RE
05/31Tata Motors : Form 6-K dated May 31, 2023 along with the Press Release - Form 6-K
PU
05/25Tata Motors disrupts the CNG market with the launch of Altroz iCNG; The premium hatch n..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TATA MOTORS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 377 B 41 013 M 41 013 M
Net income 2023 -5 970 M -72,5 M -72,5 M
Net Debt 2023 852 B 10 344 M 10 344 M
P/E ratio 2023 -289x
Yield 2023 0,01%
Capitalization 1 923 B 23 354 M 23 354 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
EV / Sales 2024 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 73 608
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tata Motors Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 535,25 INR
Average target price 598,30 INR
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Flack Co-President & Chief Purchasing Officer
Rajendra Petkar Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Ravindra Kumar G.P Co-President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Pathamadai B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATA MOTORS LIMITED37.92%23 320
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION7.20%189 799
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG14.92%81 048
VOLKSWAGEN AG1.43%71 511
BMW AG24.13%70 848
FORD MOTOR COMPANY4.13%48 449
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer