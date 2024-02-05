BENGALURU, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Shares of Tata Motors , India's most valuable carmaker, rose as much as 7.2% to a record high of 941.9 rupees on Monday after it reported a more than two-fold increase in third-quarter profit, driven by strong sales in its British luxury car unit, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). (Reporting by Sohini Goswami)
Tata Motors Limited
Equities
TATAMOTORS
INE155A01022
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|941.5 INR
|+7.13%
|+11.93%
|+20.55%
|06:22am
|India's Tata Motors hits record high on sturdy profit, bets on JLR growth
|RE
|06:22am
|INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares mixed as financials hurt gains in Tata Motors, oil stocks
|RE
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|2,556 PTS
|+0.66%
|+1.08%
|-
|939.8 INR
|+6.95%
|+11.78%
|38 757 M $
|10.95 USD
|+0.09%
|+0.09%
|1 976 M $
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+20.38%
|38 757 M $
|+15.31%
|268 B $
|+2.86%
|72 415 M $
|+7.16%
|68 643 M $
|-2.78%
|67 199 M $
|+14.73%
|53 759 M $
|-0.41%
|48 596 M $
|+8.32%
|44 919 M $
|+16.49%
|22 550 M $
|-2.47%
|22 275 M $
