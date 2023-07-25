The company posted a consolidated net profit of 32.03 billion rupees ($391.31 million)for the April to June quarter, compared with a loss of 50.07 billion rupees a year before.
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Tata Motors, India's largest automaker by revenue, reported a third consecutive quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by price hikes and strong demand for cars in its luxury Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) segment.
The company posted a consolidated net profit of 32.03 billion rupees ($391.31 million)for the April to June quarter, compared with a loss of 50.07 billion rupees a year before.
