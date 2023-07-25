Tata Motors Limited is the Indian leader in automotive construction. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of vehicles (83.6%): utility vehicles (366,909 units sold in 2020/21), commercial vehicles (257,136 sold) and passenger vehicles (213,738 units sold) marketed under the Tata, Fiat, Jaguar and Land Rover brands; - sale of spare parts (9.9%); - sales financing services (1.6%); - other (4.9%): manufacturing of construction equipment, electronic and plastic components, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: India (20.2%), the United Kingdom (14.9%), Europe (13.6%), the United States (18.8%), China (17.9%) and other (14.6%).