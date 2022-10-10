Advanced search
    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-06
412.20 INR   -0.43%
India's Tata Motors shares fall 5% as Jaguar Land Rover wholesale volumes disappoint

10/10/2022 | 01:14am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Tata Motors logo is pictured outside the company showroom in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Shares of India's Tata Motors Ltd fell as much as 4.6% on Monday after the automaker reported lower-than-expected wholesale volumes for its Jaguar Land Rover business, prompting brokerage J.P. Morgan to downgrade the stock over the weekend.

Tata Motors late on Friday said its Jaguar Land Rover wholesale volumes - excluding its joint venture in China - were 75,307 for the second quarter, while it had in August, projected wholesale volumes to be around 90,000.

The automaker, among the largest in the country, blamed lower-than-expected supply of specialised chips from one supplier for failing to meet its target.

However, it said new deals with semiconductor suppliers would lead to improved sales in the second half of the fiscal year.

"We would need more clarity on the pace of production recovery at Jaguar Land Rover to turn constructive on the stock," J.P. Morgan analyst Amyn Pirani wrote in a note, downgrading the rating on Tata Motors to "neutral" from "overweight."

The brokerage also lowered its price target to 455 Indian rupees ($5.52) from 525 Indian rupees. Shares were last down 3.8% at 396.4 Indian rupees on Monday.

Current average rating among 30 analysts covering the stock was "buy" and median price target was 530 Indian rupees, according to Refinitiv.

($1 = 82.3680 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Neha Arora)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 3 411 B 41 295 M 41 295 M
Net income 2023 33 541 M 406 M 406 M
Net Debt 2023 703 B 8 516 M 8 516 M
P/E ratio 2023 34,0x
Yield 2023 0,01%
Capitalization 1 471 B 17 808 M 17 808 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
EV / Sales 2024 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 73 608
Free-Float 57,3%
Technical analysis trends TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 412,20 INR
Average target price 521,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Flack Co-President & Chief Purchasing Officer
Rajendra Petkar Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Ravindra Kumar G.P Co-President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Pathamadai B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATA MOTORS LIMITED-14.54%17 808
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-5.70%187 165
VOLKSWAGEN AG-26.59%75 305
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-22.16%55 024
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-41.26%49 047
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-42.66%49 020