  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Tata Motors Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-24
419.00 INR   -0.73%
02:19aIndia's Tata Motors surges 8% on first quarterly profit in 2 years
RE
12:59aINDIA STOCKS-Adani Group fallout drags Indian shares to 3-month low
RE
01/26INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall as financials slide; Adani stocks tumble
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's Tata Motors surges 8% on first quarterly profit in 2 years

01/27/2023 | 02:19am EST
BENGALURU, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Shares of Tata Motors Ltd , India's No.3 carmaker by volume, rose as much as 8.2% to a more-than-four-month high on Friday after the company reported its first quarterly profit in two years.

The stock posted its biggest intraday jump in over 8 months, before easing to trade up about 5.2% at 440 rupees as of 12:45 p.m. IST. It was among the top gainers on the benchmark Nifty 50 index, which was down 1.8% on the day.

Tata Motors swung to a surprise profit of 29.58 billion rupees in the October-December quarter, from a loss of 15.16 billion rupees a year before. Analysts were expecting a narrower loss of 185.6 million rupees.

Improving semiconductor supplies and rising demand helped Tata Motors' luxury car unit, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), turn profitable. JLR contributes more than 60% of overall revenue.

Goldman Sachs said the chips were allotted to the Range Rover and Defender sports utility vehicles (SUV) that have a higher average selling price.

They are also the most profitable models at JLR and helped rake in free cash flow of 490 million pounds, beating the company's target of 400 million pounds.

Goldman expects that as supplies improve, JLR's volumes will gradually improve to about 30,000-35,000 units per month from 27,000 currently.

Nomura said besides the healthier sales mix JLR also benefited from a demand rebound in China – a key market for the British automaker.

Goldman rates Tata Motors' stock "neutral", while Nomura rates it "buy", which is also the average rating of the 30 analyst covering the stock, according to Refinitiv data.

Bajaj Auto Ltd, among India's top motorcycles and three-wheelers maker, also reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly profit due to strong domestic demand and higher prices. (Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED 0.84% 3717.4 End-of-day quote.2.80%
NIFTY 50 -1.86% 17581.35 Delayed Quote.-1.18%
NOMURA CO., LTD. 0.22% 921 Delayed Quote.-4.37%
NOMURA CORPORATION 0.10% 1045 Delayed Quote.2.55%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED -0.73% 419 End-of-day quote.7.96%
Financials
Sales 2023 3 369 B 41 341 M 41 341 M
Net income 2023 -8 302 M -102 M -102 M
Net Debt 2023 785 B 9 630 M 9 630 M
P/E ratio 2023 -96,4x
Yield 2023 0,10%
Capitalization 1 501 B 18 420 M 18 420 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
EV / Sales 2024 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 73 608
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tata Motors Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 419,00 INR
Average target price 501,62 INR
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Flack Co-President & Chief Purchasing Officer
Rajendra Petkar Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Ravindra Kumar G.P Co-President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Pathamadai B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATA MOTORS LIMITED7.96%18 420
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.10%199 795
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG11.24%78 772
VOLKSWAGEN AG7.37%78 721
BMW AG10.76%64 027
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY8.44%51 600