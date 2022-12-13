Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Tata Motors Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-11
414.10 INR   +0.18%
02:15aIndia's Tata Motors to hike commercial vehicle prices by up to 2%
RE
02:03aTata Motors to Hike Price of Commercial Vehicles Up to 2% from 2023
MT
12/12INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise as inflation eases; U.S. CPI in focus
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's Tata Motors to hike commercial vehicle prices by up to 2%

12/13/2022 | 02:15am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Tata Motors logo is pictured outside the company showroom in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian automaker Tata Motors Ltd said on Tuesday it would increase prices of its commercial vehicles by up to 2% from January to partly offset a steep rise in input costs.

The price increase will vary across models and variants, but will be applicable across all commercial vehicles, Tata Motors said in an exchange filing.

"The company has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs, but the steep rise in overall input costs has compelled it to pass on some proportion through this minimal price hike," the company added.

Shares of Tata Motors, up 1.2% at 419.3 rupees, were largely steady after the announcement.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Maidas in BengaluruEditing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2023 3 237 B 39 149 M 39 149 M
Net income 2023 -20 704 M -250 M -250 M
Net Debt 2023 694 B 8 397 M 8 397 M
P/E ratio 2023 -106x
Yield 2023 0,00%
Capitalization 1 488 B 17 994 M 17 994 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
EV / Sales 2024 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 73 608
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tata Motors Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 414,10 INR
Average target price 494,64 INR
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Flack Co-President & Chief Purchasing Officer
Rajendra Petkar Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Ravindra Kumar G.P Co-President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Pathamadai B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATA MOTORS LIMITED-14.15%17 994
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-7.20%195 394
VOLKSWAGEN AG-23.30%85 085
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-5.24%73 047
BMW AG-4.59%57 413
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-34.71%54 384