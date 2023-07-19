By Yifan Wang

Indian conglomerate Tata Group said it will invest 4 billion pounds ($5.21 billion) to build a battery cell gigafactory in the U.K.

The project, to be carried out through Tata Group's principal investment holding company, Tata Sons, marks the group's first gigafactory outside its home country, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The factory will supply electric-vehicle batteries and energy-storage solutions for customers in the U.K. and Europe, with the group's auto companies, Jaguar Land Rover and Tata Motors, as anchor clients.

The gigafactory will start supplying clients from 2026, with an annual capacity to produce 40 gigawatt-hours worth of battery cells, the company said.

