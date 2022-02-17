Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Tata Motors Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indian shares flat as Ukraine tensions offset Fed gains

02/17/2022 | 12:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
indA man wearing a protective mask walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai

BENGALURU, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares swung between gains and losses on Thursday, as traders weighed risks of an escalation in tensions surrounding Ukraine and minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting that struck a less-than-feared hawkish tone.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was flat at 17,313, as of 0443 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.15% at 57,908.74.

Indian markets gave up early gains, in line with broader Asia after a report that Russia-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine accused Kyiv government forces of shelling their territory with mortars.

"These kind of news or any escalation in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine will make Indian markets very volatile," said Prashanth Tapse, vice president (research), Mehta Equities.

Market expectations of U.S. rate hikes have come down following the Fed minutes, Tapse said, adding that if the Russia-Ukraine conflict did not settle, there was a chance that the Fed might even push its rate hike plans.

The Fed minutes showed that while policymakers agreed that it would "soon be appropriate" to raise rates, they would re-assess the rate hike timeline at each meeting.

In Mumbai, rate-sensitive banking stocks were the major drags, with the Nifty bank index down 0.7%.

Indian markets have been extremely volatile this week, with major indexes falling 3% on Monday before recovering most of the losses in the next two days. Markets are now down more than 7% from all-time highs scaled in October on expectations of rising interest rates globally.

Among individual stocks, Tata Motors rose as much as 2.6% after JP Morgan initiated coverage on stock with a price target of 630 rupees per share. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.09% 0.71856 Delayed Quote.-1.54%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.03% 1.35856 Delayed Quote.0.08%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.11% 0.78663 Delayed Quote.-0.66%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.12% 1.13584 Delayed Quote.-0.13%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.21% 0.013307 Delayed Quote.-0.89%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.09% 0.66843 Delayed Quote.-2.89%
NIFTY 50 0.18% 17369.05 Delayed Quote.-0.01%
NIFTY 500 0.20% 14832.5 Delayed Quote.-1.27%
SENSEX 30 -0.25% 57996.68 Real-time Quote.-0.44%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED -1.12% 498.2 End-of-day quote.3.29%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.73% 75.6 Delayed Quote.0.72%
All news about TATA MOTORS LIMITED
12:20aIndian shares flat as Ukraine tensions offset Fed gains
RE
02/16Tata Motors' Jaguar Land Rover Partners with AI Firm for Technology Development
MT
02/16Tata Motors' Jaguar Land Rover Teams Up With Nvidia to Develop Automated Driving System..
MT
02/16Jaguar Land Rover, Nvidia ally in vehicle software arms race
RE
02/15Asian ADRs Move Sharply Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
02/15TATA MOTORS : Intimation of Analyst / Institutional Investors Meeting on February 15, 2022
PU
02/15Indian Indices Return to Green at the Close; Tata Motors Jump 7%
MT
02/14TATA MOTORS : Along with the Press Release - Form 6-K
PU
02/14Asian ADRs Fall Sharply Lower in Monday Trading
MT
02/11Ford Motor, Tata Motors Among 20 Automakers Eligible Under India's $3.44 Billion Electr..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TATA MOTORS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 786 B 37 094 M 37 094 M
Net income 2022 -74 556 M -993 M -993 M
Net Debt 2022 813 B 10 819 M 10 819 M
P/E ratio 2022 -26,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 776 B 23 641 M 23 641 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 75 278
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tata Motors Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 498,20 INR
Average target price 576,71 INR
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Flack Co-President & Chief Purchasing Officer
Rajendra Petkar Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Ravindra Kumar G.P Co-President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Pathamadai B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATA MOTORS LIMITED3.29%23 864
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.28%256 999
VOLKSWAGEN AG4.81%129 728
DAIMLER AG12.18%91 631
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-13.29%72 397
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-13.99%72 172