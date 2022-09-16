Indian shares post weekly decline as tech, autos tumble

BENGALURU, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares dropped nearly
2% on Friday to register a weekly decline, dragged by a sharp
fall in technology and automobile stocks following a broader
global selloff over recession worries.
Forty-eight of the NSE Nifty 50 stocks ended lower,
pulling the index down 1.94% to close at 17,530.85. The S&P BSE
Sensex was 1.82% lower at 58,840.79. Both the indexes
posted a weekly loss of over 1.5%.
"The IT sector is pretty much mirroring declines in the U.S.
market and the U.S. tech index and this signals the continuation
of a downtrend. I think over the next week because we are
heading into the Federal Reserve meeting, global markets would
remain under pressure," said Rohit Srivastava, founder and
market strategist at Indiacharts.
The domestic IT industry takes a direct hit from rate hikes
in the U.S. and Europe as economic activity in those regions,
where the tech sector gets most of its revenue from, could
slowdown and that is the risk investors are considering,
Srivastava added.
The Nifty IT index logged a weekly decline of 7%,
its biggest since mid-June. The Nifty automobile index
declined 2.7% on Friday.
Among heavyweights on the Nifty 50 index, automakers
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd
and IT services majors Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
and Infosys Ltd fell over 3% each.
Vedanta tumbled 7.5% after the conglomerate
clarified that new chipmaking project in the western Indian
state of Gujarat will not be run by the miner, but by its
holding company Volcan Investments.
Globally, equities fell on fears of aggressive tightening by
the Fed in the face of warnings of a global recession from the
World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.
Rating agency Fitch earlier this week cut India's gross
domestic product growth forecast for the current fiscal year to
7% from 7.8%, citing a slowdown triggered by global economic
stress, elevated inflation and tighter monetary policy.
