Indian shares retreat on broader risk-off sentiment

BENGALURU, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares shed early gains
on Wednesday, with losses across the board as investors took
profits in the backdrop of a broader risk-averse sentiment
spawned by rising U.S.-China tensions.
Investors are awaiting the outcome of Reserve Bank of
India's (RBI) monetary policy meeting expected later this week,
with the three-day meeting set to begin on Wednesday.
The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.37% at 17,280.75,
as of 0456 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.28% to
57,975.98. The benchmark indexes looked set to snap a five-day
run of gains.
With inflation at multi-year highs, the RBI's monetary
policy committee is seen raising rates on Friday, though the
views on the quantum of increase were split wide between 25
basis points and 50 basis points, a Reuters poll of economists
showed.
"The risk-off mood globally is largely related to the rising
tensions between China and U.S. because of U.S. House Speaker
Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan," said Saurabh Jain, assistant
vice-president, research, at SMC Global Securities,
The market had gone up in the past few days, so some profit
taking was expected, Jain added.
In domestic trading, with most of major Nifty sub-indexes
trading in the negative, the IT sub-index was the
sole gainer, advancing 0.89%.
Weighing on the Nifty 50 were Tata Motors, and
Maruti Suzuki India, each falling 1.6%. Nifty's auto
index was among the worst performers, declining
1.22%.
Among other individual stock moves, Zomato Ltd
fell as much as 6.8% on reports that the U.S. ride-hailing giant
Uber Technologies likely planned to sell its stake in
the food delivery firm.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru)