  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Tata Motors Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-01
476.05 INR   -0.67%
01:31aIndian shares retreat on broader risk-off sentiment
RE
08/02Asian ADRs Move Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
08/02TATA MOTORS : Intimation of Analyst / Institutional Investor(s) Meeting on August 2, 2022
PU
Indian shares retreat on broader risk-off sentiment

08/03/2022 | 01:31am EDT
BENGALURU, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares shed early gains on Wednesday, with losses across the board as investors took profits in the backdrop of a broader risk-averse sentiment spawned by rising U.S.-China tensions.

Investors are awaiting the outcome of Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy meeting expected later this week, with the three-day meeting set to begin on Wednesday.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.37% at 17,280.75, as of 0456 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.28% to 57,975.98. The benchmark indexes looked set to snap a five-day run of gains.

With inflation at multi-year highs, the RBI's monetary policy committee is seen raising rates on Friday, though the views on the quantum of increase were split wide between 25 basis points and 50 basis points, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

"The risk-off mood globally is largely related to the rising tensions between China and U.S. because of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan," said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice-president, research, at SMC Global Securities,

The market had gone up in the past few days, so some profit taking was expected, Jain added.

In domestic trading, with most of major Nifty sub-indexes trading in the negative, the IT sub-index was the sole gainer, advancing 0.89%.

Weighing on the Nifty 50 were Tata Motors, and Maruti Suzuki India, each falling 1.6%. Nifty's auto index was among the worst performers, declining 1.22%.

Among other individual stock moves, Zomato Ltd fell as much as 6.8% on reports that the U.S. ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies likely planned to sell its stake in the food delivery firm. (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD -2.13% 8974 Delayed Quote.21.23%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -1.77% 544.337 Real-time Quote.-24.96%
NIFTY 50 -0.51% 17248 Delayed Quote.-0.08%
SENSEX BSE30 0.04% 58136.36 Real-time Quote.-0.20%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED -0.67% 476.05 End-of-day quote.-1.31%
ZOMATO LIMITED -2.07% 54.35 Delayed Quote.-66.30%
Financials
Sales 2023 3 435 B 43 746 M 43 746 M
Net income 2023 57 169 M 728 M 728 M
Net Debt 2023 724 B 9 216 M 9 216 M
P/E ratio 2023 28,4x
Yield 2023 0,01%
Capitalization 1 698 B 21 632 M 21 632 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
EV / Sales 2024 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 73 608
Free-Float 57,4%
Technical analysis trends TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 476,05 INR
Average target price 530,17 INR
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Flack Co-President & Chief Purchasing Officer
Rajendra Petkar Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Ravindra Kumar G.P Co-President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Pathamadai B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATA MOTORS LIMITED-1.31%21 632
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.06%230 447
VOLKSWAGEN AG-20.26%88 738
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-14.48%63 142
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-27.01%61 670
BMW AG-8.37%53 807