Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Tata Motors Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indian shares rise on IT, metals boost; Tata Motors results in focus

11/01/2021 | 12:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday after three straight sessions of losses, helped by gains in IT and metal stocks, ahead of monthly automobile sales data and Tata Motors' quarterly results later in the day.

The blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.38% to 17,739.10 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.37% to 59,527.08 by 0357 GMT.

Both indexes have fallen more than 4% from their all-time peaks in October on concerns about overvaluations and heavy outflows from foreign institutional investors.

In Mumbai trading, the Nifty Metal Index gained 1.07%, helped by a 9.1% jump in shares of Steel Authority of India after the steelmaker posted a rise in quarterly profit.

The Nifty IT index rose 1.26% after two straight sessions of losses.

Among individual stocks, Indian Oil Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp gained after the refiners reported a rise in September-quarter profit.

Broader markets edged higher, led by Japan's Nikkei following Sunday's parliamentary election result. For the week ahead, traders will be focused on central bank meetings in Britain, Australia and the United States as inflation puts upward pressure on rates outlook.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
All news about TATA MOTORS LIMITED
12:14aIndian shares rise on IT, metals boost; Tata Motors results in focus
RE
10/29Tata Harrier drives the Historic Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama Rally to Ahmedabad
AQ
10/28Tata Motors unveils 21 new commercial vehicles across all segments
PU
10/28Tata Harrier drives the Historic Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama Rally to Ahmedabad today
PU
10/27Asian ADRs Move Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
10/26Asian ADRs Modestly Lower Tuesday
MT
10/26Indian Indices End in Green on Tuesday; Tata Motors Soars 6%
MT
10/22Asian ADRs Flat in Friday Trading
MT
10/22Indian Indices Close the Week in Red; Hindalco Industries Tank 5%
MT
10/22TATA MOTORS : S&P Improves Tata Motors' Rating to B; Outlook Stable
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TATA MOTORS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 970 B 39 638 M 39 638 M
Net income 2022 11 918 M 159 M 159 M
Net Debt 2022 719 B 9 593 M 9 593 M
P/E ratio 2022 172x
Yield 2022 0,02%
Capitalization 1 731 B 23 092 M 23 109 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 75 278
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tata Motors Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 483,75 INR
Average target price 460,52 INR
Spread / Average Target -4,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Flack Co-President & Chief Purchasing Officer
Rajendra Petkar Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Ravindra Kumar G.P Co-President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Pathamadai B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATA MOTORS LIMITED163.34%23 092
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION26.08%243 634
VOLKSWAGEN AG27.16%142 030
DAIMLER AG48.36%106 068
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED31.95%79 136
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY30.72%79 025