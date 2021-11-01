Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Tata Motors Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
News 
Summary

JLR parent's quarterly loss widens as chip crunch, high commodity prices weigh

11/01/2021 | 06:53am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Tata Motors logo is pictured outside the company showroom in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Tata Motors Ltd posted a wider quarterly loss on Monday, as semiconductor shortages and high commodity prices dented sales and production for the carmaker.

Global carmakers have warned of extended pain and have taken sharp production cuts this year as supply chain disruptions and booming demand for consumer electronics have led to an acute shortage of chips critical in powering electronic devices.

Tata Motors, which had already warned that it expected shortages in the second quarter to be greater than in the first, had said last month it saw semiconductor shortages gradually easing over the next 12 months.

There are significant challenges on the supply side, including semi-conductor issues and sharp commodity inflation, Tata Motors said in an exchange filing on Monday.

Retail sales at JLR, which accounts for most of Tata Motors' revenue, were down 18.4% from a year earlier as the semiconductor shortages hurt production.

Still, revenue rose 14.7% to 613.79 billion rupees in the quarter ended Sept. 30.

Tata Motors logged a consolidated net loss of 44.42 billion rupees ($593.02 million) for the quarter, compared with a loss of 3.14 billion rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 74.9050 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 2 970 B 39 632 M 39 632 M
Net income 2022 11 918 M 159 M 159 M
Net Debt 2022 719 B 9 592 M 9 592 M
P/E ratio 2022 172x
Yield 2022 0,02%
Capitalization 1 731 B 23 092 M 23 106 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 75 278
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tata Motors Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 483,75 INR
Average target price 460,52 INR
Spread / Average Target -4,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Flack Co-President & Chief Purchasing Officer
Rajendra Petkar Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Ravindra Kumar G.P Co-President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Pathamadai B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATA MOTORS LIMITED163.34%23 092
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION26.08%243 634
VOLKSWAGEN AG27.16%142 030
DAIMLER AG48.36%106 068
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED31.95%79 136
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY30.72%79 025