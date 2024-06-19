By Kosaku Narioka

Jaguar Land Rover and Chery Automobile plan to produce Freelander-branded electric vehicles at their joint venture in China.

The British automaker said Wednesday that it signed a letter of intent with China-based Chery Automobile to strengthen its existing joint venture's product offering by licensing the Jaguar Land Rover's Freelander brand.

Jaguar Land Rover, a unit of India's Tata Motors, said that under the proposed new licensing agreement, the joint venture would produce a portfolio of EVs based on Chery's EV architecture.

The Freelander EVs will be initially sold in China but are planned to be exported globally over time, it said.

The British automaker said the Freelander EV portfolio would be built alongside the JV's existing model range in Changshu, China.

