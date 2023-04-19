Jaguar Land Rover to Invest GBP15.0 Billion in Electric Vehicle Programs

By P.R. Venkat

Auto maker Jaguar Land Rover plans to invest 15 billion pounds ($18.66 billion) in electric vehicle programs over the next five years to become a modern luxury car maker by 2030.

JLR's Halewood plant in the UK's Merseyside will become an all-electric manufacturing facility as part of the plan. Its engine manufacturing center in Wolverhampton will be renamed the Electric Propulsion Manufacturing Center, Tata Motors Ltd., which owns JLR, said Thursday.

"This investment enables us to deliver our modern luxury electric future, developing new skills, and reaffirming our commitment to be carbon net zero by 2039," Adrian Mardell, chief executive of JLR said.

The company plans to start taking pre-order bookings for the first all-electric Range Rover later this year, the company said, adding that next-generation medium-size SUV architecture will be pure electric.

JLR also said stamping facilities that prepare pressed body metalwork for its vehicles would be expanded to play a vital role in the company's electric future by providing body work for next-generation electric cars.

