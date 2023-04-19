Advanced search
    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-18
468.95 INR   -0.85%
Tata Motors' Jaguar Land Rover Plans GBP15 Billion Investment Over Five Years
DJ
12:12aTata Motors' Jaguar Land Rover Plans GBP15 Billion Investment Over Five Years
MT
04/19Jaguar Land Rover to Invest GBP15.0 Billion in Electric Vehicle Programs
DJ
Jaguar Land Rover to Invest GBP15.0 Billion in Electric Vehicle Programs

04/19/2023 | 10:49pm EDT
By P.R. Venkat


Auto maker Jaguar Land Rover plans to invest 15 billion pounds ($18.66 billion) in electric vehicle programs over the next five years to become a modern luxury car maker by 2030.

JLR's Halewood plant in the UK's Merseyside will become an all-electric manufacturing facility as part of the plan. Its engine manufacturing center in Wolverhampton will be renamed the Electric Propulsion Manufacturing Center, Tata Motors Ltd., which owns JLR, said Thursday.

"This investment enables us to deliver our modern luxury electric future, developing new skills, and reaffirming our commitment to be carbon net zero by 2039," Adrian Mardell, chief executive of JLR said.

The company plans to start taking pre-order bookings for the first all-electric Range Rover later this year, the company said, adding that next-generation medium-size SUV architecture will be pure electric.

JLR also said stamping facilities that prepare pressed body metalwork for its vehicles would be expanded to play a vital role in the company's electric future by providing body work for next-generation electric cars.


Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-19-23 2248ET

Tata Motors' Jaguar Land Rover Plans GBP15 Billion Investment Over Five Years
Analyst Recommendations on TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2023 3 377 B 41 091 M 41 091 M
Net income 2023 -274 M -3,33 M -3,33 M
Net Debt 2023 819 B 9 960 M 9 960 M
P/E ratio 2023 -1 479x
Yield 2023 0,02%
Capitalization 1 680 B 20 445 M 20 445 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
EV / Sales 2024 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 73 608
Free-Float 57,2%
Technical analysis trends TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 468,95 INR
Average target price 524,36 INR
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Flack Co-President & Chief Purchasing Officer
Rajendra Petkar Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Ravindra Kumar G.P Co-President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Pathamadai B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATA MOTORS LIMITED20.83%20 644
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.16%185 634
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG14.28%82 314
VOLKSWAGEN AG8.73%78 530
BMW AG24.85%73 085
FORD MOTOR COMPANY9.03%50 919
