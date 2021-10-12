Log in
    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
Mumbai, October 12, 2021: The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q2 FY22, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 2,51,689 nos., higher by 24%, as compared to Q2 FY21 - Form 6-K

10/12/2021 | 06:42am EDT

10/12/2021 | 06:42am EDT
Mumbai, October 12, 2021:The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q2 FY22, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 2,51,689 nos., higher by 24%, as compared to Q2 FY21.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q2 FY22 were at 89,055 nos., higher by 57%, over Q2 FY21.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q2 FY22 were at 1,62,634 nos., higher by 11% as compared to Q2 FY21.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 78,251 vehicles (**JLR number for Q2 FY22 includes CJLR volumes of 14,219 units). Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 13,944 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 64,307 vehicles.

**CJLR - It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR

-Ends-

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM; BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR), a USD 35 billion organisation, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses. Part of the USD 113 billion Tata group, Tata Motors is India's largest and the only OEM offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. It has operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 103 subsidiaries, 9 associate companies, 4 joint ventures and 2 joint operations as on March 31, 2021.

With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top four in the passenger vehicles market. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, UK, US, Italy and South Korea. Internationally, Tata commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries, spread across Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, Australia, CIS, and Russia.

To know more, please visit (www.tatamotors.com; also follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TataMotors)

Media Contact Information:

Tata Motors Corporate Communications: +91 22-66657613 / indiacorpcomm@tatamotors.com

Safe Harbor: Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, forecasts and assumptions by management and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ from those stated. We cannot be certain that any expectation, forecast or assumption made by management in preparing these forward-looking statements will prove accurate, or that any projection will be realized. More detailed information about these and other factors that could affect future results is contained in our annual reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our forward-looking statements pertain to the date of their initial issuance, and we do not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 10:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
