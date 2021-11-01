Press Release - Tata Motors Monthly Sales October 2021
11/01/2021 | 06:37am EDT
Tata Motors registered total sales of 67,829 units in October 2021,
Grows by 30% over last year
Mumbai, November 1, 2021:
Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for October 2021 stood at 67,829 vehicles, compared to 52,132 units during October 2020 and 59,156 units during September 2021.
∙Domestic Sales Performance:
Category
Oct 2021
Sept 2021
Oct 2020
% change
% change
(M-o-M)
(Y-o-Y)
Total Domestic Sales
65,151
55,988
49,669
16%
31%
∙Domestic - Commercial Vehicles:
Category
Oct 2021
Sept 2021
Oct 2020
% change
% change
(M-o-M)
(Y-o-Y)
M&HCV
7,644
8,609
5,033
-11%
52%
I&LCV
5,599
5,600
4,286
0.0%
31%
Passenger Carriers
958
1,085
755
-12%
27%
SCV cargo and pickup
17,025
14,964
15,978
14%
7%
Total Domestic
31,226
30,258
26,052
3%
20%
CV Exports
2,448
3,000
2,420
-18%
1%
Total CV
33,674
33,258
28,472
1%
18%
Total MHCVs sale in October 2021 including M&HCV Truck, Buses and International Business stood at 8,788 units, compared to 5,818 units in October 2020.
