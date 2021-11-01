Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Tata Motors Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Press Release - Tata Motors Monthly Sales October 2021

11/01/2021 | 06:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BSE Limited

Listing Compliance Department

First Floor, New Trading Ring

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Rotunda Building, P J Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051

Kind Attn: Mr Khushro A. Bulsara

Kind Attn: Mr Lokesh Bhandari

General Manager & Head

Senior Manager

Listing Compliance & Legal Regulatory

Listing & Compliance

November 1, 2021

Sc no- 16552

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Press Release - Tata Motors Monthly Sales October 2021

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, enclosed herewith is a press release issued by the Company on the captioned subject, the content of which is self-explanatory.

This is for the information of the exchange and the members.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Motors Limited

Maloy Kumar Gupta

Company Secretary

Encl: As attached

Tata Motors registered total sales of 67,829 units in October 2021,

Grows by 30% over last year

Mumbai, November 1, 2021:

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for October 2021 stood at 67,829 vehicles, compared to 52,132 units during October 2020 and 59,156 units during September 2021.

Domestic Sales Performance:

Category

Oct 2021

Sept 2021

Oct 2020

% change

% change

(M-o-M)

(Y-o-Y)

Total Domestic Sales

65,151

55,988

49,669

16%

31%

Domestic - Commercial Vehicles:

Category

Oct 2021

Sept 2021

Oct 2020

% change

% change

(M-o-M)

(Y-o-Y)

M&HCV

7,644

8,609

5,033

-11%

52%

I&LCV

5,599

5,600

4,286

0.0%

31%

Passenger Carriers

958

1,085

755

-12%

27%

SCV cargo and pickup

17,025

14,964

15,978

14%

7%

Total Domestic

31,226

30,258

26,052

3%

20%

CV Exports

2,448

3,000

2,420

-18%

1%

Total CV

33,674

33,258

28,472

1%

18%

Total MHCVs sale in October 2021 including M&HCV Truck, Buses and International Business stood at 8,788 units, compared to 5,818 units in October 2020.

  • Domestic - Passenger Vehicles:

Category

Oct 2021

Sept 2021

Oct 2020

% change

% change

(M-o-M)

(Y-o-Y)

PV ICE

32,339

24,652

23,195

31%

39%

PV EV

1,586

1,078

422

47%

276%

Total PV

33,925

25,730

23,617

32%

44%

- Ends-

Media Contact Information:

Tata Motors Corporate Communications:CINL28920MH1945PLC004520 +91 22-66657613 /indiacorpcomm@tatamotors.com

To know more, please visit (www.tatamotors.com; also follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TataMotors)

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 10:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TATA MOTORS LIMITED
06:53aJLR parent's quarterly loss widens as chip crunch, high commodity prices weigh
RE
06:37aPress Release - Tata Motors Monthly Sales October 2021
PU
06:28aIndian shares snap three-day losing streak, end over 1% higher
RE
06:28aIndian shares snap three-day losing streak, end over 1% higher
RE
03:59aTata Motors Logs Higher Sales in October
MT
01:36aIndian shares start November on strong note; Tata Motors results in focus
RE
10/29Tata Harrier drives the Historic Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama Rally to Ahmedabad
AQ
10/28Tata Motors unveils 21 new commercial vehicles across all segments
PU
10/28Tata Harrier drives the Historic Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama Rally to Ahmedabad today
PU
10/27Asian ADRs Move Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TATA MOTORS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 970 B 39 632 M 39 632 M
Net income 2022 11 918 M 159 M 159 M
Net Debt 2022 719 B 9 592 M 9 592 M
P/E ratio 2022 172x
Yield 2022 0,02%
Capitalization 1 731 B 23 092 M 23 106 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 75 278
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tata Motors Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 483,75 INR
Average target price 460,52 INR
Spread / Average Target -4,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Flack Co-President & Chief Purchasing Officer
Rajendra Petkar Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Ravindra Kumar G.P Co-President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Pathamadai B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATA MOTORS LIMITED163.34%23 092
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION26.08%243 634
VOLKSWAGEN AG27.16%142 030
DAIMLER AG48.36%106 068
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED31.95%79 136
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY30.72%79 025