Sensex, Nifty mostly flat; Reliance gains nearly 1%

The broader NSE Nifty 50 index was flat at 11,225 and the S&P BSE Sensex was mostly unchanged at 37,953.61 by 0346 GMT.

Reliance Industries Ltd was the top boost to the Nifty 50 index, gaining nearly 1%, after the company said U.S. Fund General Atlantic plans to invest 36.75 billion rupees ($498.31 million) for a 0.84% stake in its retail arm.

The Nifty bank index fell 1% and the public sector bank index slid 1.2%.

Investors are also awaiting clues about the Indian economy from the August infrastructure data and the fiscal deficit numbers due later in the day.

